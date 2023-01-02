Is water boiling under the ice, Old and New Juaben Royal Disputes?

Asante Juabenhene Nana Otuo Serebour II

The Great Ashanti Kingdom, of which Dwaben is an important corner stone, has been built on the tenets of trust, bravery, unity and foresightedness. There is however considerable evidence, both in the past and present, to suggest that the sustainability of some of these tenets could be threatened if appropriate steps are not taken to manage matters of royal descent, privileges and courtesies both in the Old and New Dwaben. This article seeks to bring to the fore two specific issues which have evolved in the recent past worth the attention of all well-meaning sons and daughters of Ashanti in general and Dwaben in particular. The first of these two issues have to do with the enstoolment of a new chief in New Dwaben without the involvement of the Abusuapanin and members of one arm of the royal family, and more recently the alienation of the Obaapaninin or the Abusuapanin on matters related to the sale of land around Old Dwaben belonging to the said arm of the royal family.

We will begin our discussions with some documented historical evidence which points to the fact that this animosity and an attempt to sideline the Duwaa Royal Family has been ongoing for some time, but brave ancestors of the land who believed in fairness and justice have fought through and through. Not least amongst these ancestors in the context of Dwaben is Nana Adokwaabo, whose bravery and commitment was brought to bear in the 1930s – when the actions and inactions of the then ruling house threatened to sideline some of their own when it came to ascending to the thrones of Old and New Dwaben. Specifically, in 1935 the eligibility of the Duwaa Royal Family to ascend the Oman stools of Dwaben was questioned. To bring closure to the matter, it was concluded in the Native Court of Asantehene under Otumfo Nana Osei Agyeman Prempeh II. The elders of Dwaben at that time could not prove why the other side of the royals of Dwaben and Koforidua, that is the Duwaa Family, could not ascend to the Yiadom-Hwedie ( ie Kings) and Ako ne Akyaa (ie Queenmother) stools. This was petitioned by Odehyie Nana Kwadwo Adokwaabo, a royal from the Nana Duwaa Family, under the Great Oath of Asantehene.



Members of the Duwaa family have emphasized that their members are true royals and elders of the royals of Dwaben (after Mpampama,) and that no member should allow any fabricated lies dampen their spirit. To demonstrate their bravery, this is what some concerned members of the Duwaa Royal Family stated "let the selfless stand and the selfish fall on either side. Be bold to stand as the selfless one…after all, you feed yourself and your children - what is left is the legacy you leave for the royals after your generation. If you have in mind the generation after you then be bold to stand." To encourage the concerned members of the family to persevere, the elders stated that it would be oversimplified to say in retrospect that between 1932-1935 a vehicle would move once a week from Dwaben to Kumasi. However, Nana Adokwaabo at that time was living in a town called Hapaase (Hemabenase), somewhere beyond Donyina near Ejisu. This great ancestor, despite the challenges then, could toil within two years to settle these matters. With a bottle of schnapps, the elders further stated that it is their prayer for Obaapanin Nana Ama Serwaa and all the like-minded persons in the family, would have the strength to pursue for the greater good of the royal family - Dwaben and Koforidua.



In recent times, matters have worsened as the Duwaa Family has been sidelined in matters of chieftaincy. The most current one is the New Dwaben chieftaincy dispute which is before the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs. Here, there is a clear case of neglect of customs and traditions. As tradition demands, the Abusuapanin should play a key role in organizing the funeral of the late chief and queenmother then set the tone for the search for a new Chief and be that as it may no member from the Duwaa family was involved in the process. None of these happened - but today New Dwaben has a new Chief. It is important that some of these issues are addressed to forestall any further misunderstandings amongst the royal houses and the Dwaben community at large. The second issue has to do with the claiming of a parcel of land which was the resident village of Nana Ama Duwaa, which currently houses the royal mausoleum (baamu) of the Duwaa family by Nana Otuo Siriboe II. According to a source from the family, Nana Otuo Siriboe II has put the Santahene of Old Dwaben in-charge of the said land, disregarding the Obaapanin or the current Abusuapanin. The issue regarding the latter and other related issues has been laid before Otumfo Nana Asantehene for quite some time and a date is yet to be set for the case between Obaapanin Nana Ama Serwaa and Nana Otuo Siriboe II.

A twist to this case is that Nana Otuo Siriboe II through a public announcement, between 22-26th December 2022, stated that there is no case pending before Otumfo Osei Tutu II and that anyone interested could purchase a land between Baman junction and River Oda, the Duwaakrom land described as Yaw Nkrumah, from the Santanhene of Old Dwaben. There was however, a counter announcement from the Duwaa House that there was a case regarding the said land before Asantehene for determination and anyone who goes ahead to acquire any piece of land from Santanhene does so at the person's own risk. This did not go down well with Dwabenhene and led to follow-up announcements from Nana Otuo Siriboe II that no one has a parcel of land apart from him, the Omanhene of Dwaben and that there is no case before Asantehene. Therefore, anyone interested in acquiring plot/s of land in the area described could get it through Santanhene or the palace. The solicitors for Nana Otuo Siriboe II have written to confirm the public announcement. It is interesting to know that somewhere early 2022, according to the Duwaa Family, Nana Otuo Siriboe II made a public announcement that anyone who had acquired any piece of land on this said land should route all documents through the then Abusuapanin of the Duwaa family Nana Osei Asibey, who was destooled late February 2022 by the Duwaa family. There are many more issues within the last decade including where to perform funeral rite for a member of the Duwaa family which ended in court but those issues will be discussed at another time.



For how long will these happenings continue? Should we say Nananom have ways of dealing with any situation? Should there be common grounds? Should there be healing of inflicted wounds? I will implore the people of Dwaben not to speak what they don’t know but to observe what happens in their presence so that they can hand over an information as they see to the generation yet unborn so that the past misinformation will not occur again in the future. Should these happenings continue what would be the fate of the Yiadom-Hwedie (male) and the Ako ne Akyaa (female) stools in Old and New Dwaben and Asanteman for that matter? Should there be an end to the matter or matters should stretch to an elastic limit?



This hostile discourse is not expected in a town like Dwaben. This situation if not resolved promptly may undermine the peace and tranquility in Old and New Dwaben.