It is crystal clear Bawumia is bringing back the love of NPP party folks

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia declared his intention to contest for the flagbearer slot of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in their upcoming primaries. Since his declaration, the support for the Vice President has been strong from both the old and young. It was evident today at the NPP headquarters as he filed his nomination. It was massive as the old people were struggling with the young ones just to express their love for DMB and wish him. Many were heard shouting in unison Bawumia must lead the NPP to the promised land.

The Vice President has been seen as a competent person who has made a momentous contribution to the success of the NPP. As a result of his hard work and dedication, he has won the admiration of many Ghanaians - old and young – particularly those within the NPP. He is always seen as the bulletproof of the NPP, he never hides himself no matter the circumstances.



The NPP youth sees him as a leader who understands their needs and has demonstrated a willingness to work towards meeting those needs. On the other hand, the older generation sees in him the qualities of a leader who is tested and trusted, and one who can steer the NPP towards greater heights.



Looking at his chances in the NPP flagbearer primaries, it is fair to say that he has a reasonable chance of being successful. His support base within the party is strong, and he is seen as a unifying figure who can bring everyone together. He is also backed by a network of influential party members, which gives him an upper hand.

His chances are quite high, and he is expected to put up a good fight.



The show of love today from delegates, and party members, indicates that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has a lot of support from both the old and young, which could be beneficial in his quest to become the NPP flagbearer and it is crystal clear that he will bring back the love and encourage party folks if given the chance to lead the NPP fraternity