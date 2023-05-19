John Dramani Mahama will surely be the next president

The writer

John Dramani Mahama will emerge victorious in the 2024 general election. Ghanaians still have confidence and trust in him. They are yearning for December 7, 2024 to vote massively for John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress, NDC. It is also clear that the next NDC government will take Ghana into the next higher height.

This becomes necessary as a result of a publication by GhanaWeb, citing the statement by one Daniel Owusu-Ansah, a lecturer at the KNUST stating that, "Mahama's biggest problem will be to get the support of Ghanaians due to his failure in 2016."



To me, I see the post as just a mere tall tale which lacks credibility on the part of Owusu-Ansah, since it does not contain any fact to back it.



If you critically and analytically observed the achievements of his John Dramani Mahama in just one term, it is far better than Nana Akufo-Addo's two terms combined.



I was rather expecting Daniel to speak about the current ditch our country finds itself in the hike in prices of fuel, the sharp increase in commodities, among several others.



We are where we are today as a result of the unreasonably reckless plus mismanagement of the scarce resources the country has. John Dramani Mahama has handed a robust economy to Nana Akufo-Addo and in less than eight years, he has sent the country to relegation.



If you are comparing John Dramani Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo's performances, you may be making a big mistake since, Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party, (NPP) do not come close to the work John Dramani Mahama did within four years.

In 2016, how much were transportation fares? For instance, from Somanya to Madina in 2016 was GHC8.00, today, it has sharply increased to a whopping GHC26.00, a clear difference of GHC18.00.



A 5 kilos bag of rice which was sold at GHC25.00 in 2016 is being sold today at GHC85.00, a clear difference of GHC60.00



Toothpaste (Pepsodent) which used to be sold at GHC5.00 in 2016, today, it's being sold at GHC23.00, a clear difference of GH18.00. I can go on and on.



As a lecturer, you are not worried about the current mess we are in as a country, rather thinking about the next election.



Well, even with that, the 2020 general elections results should tell you Ghanaians want John Dramani Mahama back in 2024 and nothing can change that.



You can go back to your drawing table and compare the 2016 and 2020 presidential results and that should give you a clue that Ghanaians on any day, anytime are ready to endorse John Dramani Mahama to become the next president in January 7, 2025.