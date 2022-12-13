Jostling Sights

File photo

The tallest man on the land leads

But his vision is short



Cut only to his crowns and clowns



How the people of the land must be proud



Building caskets for his departure



His plot, they continue to weave

Soon, maybe a rapture



Still, he continues to wave



Look to your right, to your left, below and above



How abundant his actions continue to yield



Fruits of his labour hanging above

Let all race to the field



To soak themselves in the honey



His royal majesty continues to hone



