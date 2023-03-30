Kamala Harris Visit: America has more to offer than homosexuality

United States of America Vice President, Kamala Harris

The visit of the United States of America Vice President, Kamala Harris has sparked a lot of discussions in the Ghanaian public.

On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, the USA Vice President and her husband arrived in the capital city of Ghana amid high security.



Right from the airport to the days she spent in Ghana, the Vice President has been delivering speeches and speaking to a variety of Ghanaians.



Among all that she said, the issue of Ghanaians upholding human rights and equality has become the topic for discussion.



Even though she made mention of human rights and equality, some sections of Ghanaians have narrowed her statements to the legalization of homosexuality in Ghana.



In this article, I will like to address the issue of homosexuality in Ghana and why America has got a lot to offer us than that.

The brouhaha surrounding human rights and equality has been limited to homosexuality, a mistake a lot of Ghanaians are making.



Even though many Ghanaians may have been seen to be against same-sex marriage, the public must broaden the discussion.



The word ‘human rights and equality’ which was indicated by the US Vice President goes beyond the legalization of homosexuality.



In Ghana, there are several ways that the rights of people are trampled upon as well as numerous inequality circumstances.



In our day-to-day activities, there are so many human rights violations that need to be addressed by Ghanaians and our leaders.

It is therefore pathetic that the entire awakening by Kamala Harris, urging Ghanaians to critically consider the several human rights violations has been limited to claims that she wants Ghana to legalize homosexuality.



The likes of the Speaker of Parliament, MPs among other high-ranking officials seem to have ignored the core issues that the US Vice President spoke about.



In her speeches to the state and the youth of Ghana, Kamala Harris assured the USA’s support for us to fight terrorism.



She also made mentioned of the need for Ghana to empower women and girls since it will go a long way to improve the country as a whole.



Kamala Harris urged the youth to come together and be innovative, be creative and take advantage of the new digital world.

She asked that the youth have the sense of inclusion, be empowered and work together to solve the numerous challenges in the country.



In addition to speaking to our leaders and the youth, the US Vice President and her husband visited some high schools in Ghana to inspire them.



They met with a section of Ghanaian musicians, congratulated them for their hard work and expressed that the US is committed to supporting African music and arts.



Kamala Harris spoke about other important subjects that are of deeper concern to Ghana and Ghanaians in general.



It is therefore sad that some section of Ghanaians have ignored the numerous positive aspects of the US Vice President’s visit as they marred it with negativity as if she came only to talk about LGBTQ issues.

Ghana and Ghanaians must be waked in our minds that in as much as we abhor homosexuality, the USA have more to offer us than forcing us to accept same sex marriage.



The article was written by: Kwame McJoseph (Freelance Journalist and Writer).