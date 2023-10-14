Kennedy Agyapong must engage more with the delegates

MP for Assin Central and flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership election is drawing nearer with each passing day tick-tock of the clock. Therefore, there is no time to waste by the two leading contestants vying to lead NPP as their flagbearer-cum-presidential-candidate going into election 2024.

Both Kennedy Agyapong and His Excellency the Vice President, Dr Muhamudu Bawumia, have a herculean task to perform before they can be elected by the NPP delegates.



First thing first, you cannot bypass the thump when making a knot. Similarly, until one wins the delegates’ election, one cannot win the general election contesting on the ticket of the NPP unless one decides to run as an independent candidate or break away from the NPP to form their political party.



From the little said, I shall strongly advise Kennedy, the masses' preferred candidate, to spend more time interacting with the delegates who now tightly hold the key to unlocking the blessings of the general election in 2024, upon any of the above-mentioned candidates, according to how they wish and depending on how they are fully persuaded.



I know that Kennedy by his steadily systematic nationwide “showdown walks”, publicly declaring his policies and programmes, is wooing most of the Ghanaian masses to his camp. He is indeed killing two birds with one stone.



He has been able to send a strong message to the NPP leadership and delegates that he is the masses’ favourite who stands the chance to “break the 8” if the NPPs are indeed desirous of “breaking the 8.”



Kennedy and Dr Bawumia when teamed up, could perform marvellously well for Ghana but not without Kennedy leading.

Kennedy must be the one to become the leader since his proven honesty, fairness, firmness, dedication to the service of his country and humanity, caring nature attested by his acts of philanthropy, boldness, vision, creation of jobs and the defence of the poor, resonate with most Ghanaians who really care about themselves and Ghana.



Without Kennedy winning, the dreams of most Ghanaians to see their future become brighter would have been truncated because empirical observations tell that “No Ken, No Vote”, says many a Ghanaian electorate.



I pray the NPP delegates will do themselves and Ghanaians a great favour by voting for Kenndy without allowing the inducement of bribe allegedly being given to them to compel them to decide to selfishly, parochially and naively vote Dr Bawumia.



If they vote for Dr Bawumia to lead the NPP, all should understand that the great NPP elephant would find itself in opposition long before we go to election 2024. I shall come back to explain my position in another publication.



All friends, sympathisers and supporters of Kennedy should please try to visit any NPP delegate they know to explain to them why they should vote for Kennedy Agyapong.



It is the collective responsibility of all those wishing success for Kennedy and Ghana to go out there to persuade the delegates to vote for him.

He is only one person. He cannot be at all the places at the same time, and again, the time is also limited hence appealing to his supporters to plead with the delegates to vote for him.



I am not only canvassing for votes for him through my publications but also making phone contacts to get some delegates to vote to elect him the NPP flag bearer for the 2024 election.



