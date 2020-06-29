Opinions

Mahama settles on Dr Cadman Atta Mills as running mate?

The race for John Mahama’s running mate seems to be settling down as Dr Cadman Atta Mills, brother of the late President Mills.

Dr Cadman Mills is set to be named as the running mate to complete the ticket of the National Democratic Congress for the 2020 elections. According to sources familiar with the situation, Dr Cadman has emerged as an overwhelming favourite as he is top of the list of the selection committee of the NDC and the Flagbearer has hinted that approval of Dr Cadman was imminent.



The surprising selection of Dr Cadman follows in the tradition of similar trends where flagbearers have named running mates who a lot of people had least expected.



From President Rawlings naming the late Prof. Mills, President Kuffours choice of to the late Aliu Mahama, President Akuffo Addo’s nominating Dr Bawumia to President Mahama’s selection of the late Amissah Arthur, all these have caused some form of shock waves in the political landscape.



There had been several names making the rounds in the media but sources have hinted that we must brace ourselves for a shocker as President Mahama is likely to unveil Dr Cadman in the coming days. It is believed that his presence on the ticket would bring a lot on board as it would also appease the Mills’ family and rally the Central region behind the NDC for victory in the 2020 elections.



On Hot FM’s morning show where the news first broke, the panellist were unanimous that this was a winning ticket as Dr Cadman is an astute economist and would cancel out any gains Dr Bawumia might have made with his analysis on the economy.



They also believe that amongst all the names making the waves, he was the one who had no skeletons in his closet (remember Kennedy Agyapong has threatened to expose whoever is made running mate to JM). The selection, they opined, would also erase any doubt about a cordial relationship between John Mahama and the family of the late Prof Mills - a man he admits he owes his rise to the Presidency to.



Who is Dr Cadman Atta Mills?

Dr Cadman Mills, brother of the late President Prof. Evans Atta Mills hails from the Central regions; a swing region that remarkably has always fallen for the eventual winner of the general elections.



Dr Cadman has vast experience in politics and academia with a very rich CV. He had his Secondary education in Achimota School from 1959 to 1961 and proceeded to Windsor Mountain School, Lenox, Massachusetts in 1961 for his High School Diploma. He gained admission into Brandeis University, Waltham, Massachusetts where he pursued Bachelor of Economics between 1963 and 1967 after which he did his PhD in Economics at Boston College, Boston, Massachusetts from 1967 to 1972.



Dr Cadman over the years has held several roles including:



Consultant on Trade, Investment, and Macroeconomic Policy with Focus on Sub-Saharan African Countries.







Special Advisor to Professor John Evans Atta Mills, former Vice President and Presidential candidate for the December 2008 Presidential Elections in Ghana and President of Ghana 2009 till his demise in July 2012.



2005 – 2006

The World Bank, Washington D.C Regional Adviser, Office of the Vice President, Africa Region



2000 - 2005



The World Bank, Washington D.C Sector Manager- Poverty Reduction and Economic Management, Central and West Central Africa



1996 – 2000



The World Bank, Dakar, Senegal Country Office Manager and Chief of Regional Mission and (from May – October 2000) Acting Country Director for Cape Verde, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, and Senegal



1991 – 1996



The World Bank, Washington, D.C Senior Economist, Agricultural Sector Operations Division, Sahel Department, Africa Region, and (1995-1996) Senior Economist, Macroeconomic Division, Southern Africa Department.

1986 – 1991



The World Bank, Washington, D.C. Training Officer, and Senior Economist, The Economic Development Institute, National Economic Management Division



1984 – 1986



CODESRIA, Dakar, Senegal Research Coordinator and Co-Editor “Africa Development”



1972 – 1984



United Nations, IDEP Dakar, Senegal Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/ Researcher, United Nations African Institute for Economic Development and Planning



1970 –1972

University of Massachusetts, Lowell Massachusetts



Instructor of Economics at Lowell Technological Institute (now the University of Massachusetts at Lowell).



The author is a social commentator

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.