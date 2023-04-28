NDC presidential primaries campaign appears to be a one-way traffic

The National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Are there no other candidates campaigning to become the flag bearer-cum-presidential-candidate for NDC towards election 2024? If yes, why is it that it is only candidate John Dramani Mahama that I hear his campaign interactions with the public and jingles repeatedly played on the radio?

One can hardly hear the messages and or, the constituencies and districts where the potential contestant, Dr. Kwabena Duffour, has been delivering or been to, respectively.



Could it be that the other candidates don’t have the means, or are not interested in, on air publicity of their campaign messages or interactions with their audience, possibly the NDC delegates, that is the reason we don’t hear theirs on the radio and or, television?



Be that as it may, he has placed himself more advantageously in the position of winning the flagbearership of NDC than any of his contestants.



What an obviously a one-way traffic system in the ongoing NDC presidential primaries campaign.



Where is Dr. Kwabena Duffour, the more intelligent, dynamic, competent and far-sighted candidate who is like a fountain overflowing with policies and programmes, the key to unlocking the doors of Ghana’s socio-economic prosperity?



He has to be heard on the various publicity platforms much as contestant John Dramani Mahama.

Could it be that Dr. Kwabena Duffour is resorting to that silent tactical blow that will send candidate John Dramani Mahama sprawling on the floor on the D-day as it was with him on the announcement of election 2016 results when he was 100% sure to win it hands down?



As John Mahama may be engaging the wider public in the false belief that he has won the NDC presidential primaries election long before it is held hence campaigning for the presidency by attacking President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP, the wiser Dr. Kwabena Duffour may be engaging the NDC delegates who count at the present moment. This is because we start from one before we go to two but not the vice versa.



First win the flag bearer slot before focusing on the president's.



Good luck to Kwabena despite one prophet Appiah or whoever he is, predicting that John Mahama will get 98.3% of the votes at the primaries.



As it was in the days of December 2016 when he was doing Usain Bolt, surely thinking he had won the election only to have the shock of his life, so shall it be on 13 May 2023, God willing.



Dr. Kwabena Duffour for NDC while Dr. Bawumia/Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.) for NPP.