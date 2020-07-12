Opinions

NPP's political violence Skyrockets in Bono Region

NPP party flag

Power, they say is transient but the New Patriotic Party Chapter in Bono Region would not realize this.

The region has recorded a massive spike in violent attacks from NPP Kwame Abronye DC and his Boys on our Party Members and accredited Party Registration Agents across the Constituencies, with Dormaa West and Sunyani West Constituencies witnessing unprecedented violence, the rising tide of NPP



Party Thugs and political violence in the region shows few signs of stopping. Over the last eight (8) days, there has been an increase in both violent attacks and bussing of Voter Registrants from one Constituency to another by NPP in the region, with Jaman North Member of Parliament and Bono Deputy Regional Minister, Hon. Siaka Stevens, leading this unlawful act in his Constituency.



The People of Banda Constituency has for the second time in less than two months been visited with another sponsored intimidation and harassment from Joe Danquah, the NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for Banda Constituency, who also doubles as current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA). Instead of investing his power and influence in bringing development to his people, he chooses to inflict them with harassment and terrorism.



The timely intervention of the security task force within Banda District led to the retrieval of unlicensed weapons and military uniforms from the NPP’s invincible Forces led by Joe Danquah’s Brother, Kwame Afrane, with a Dark-blue Ford SUV Vehicle with a DVLA registration number plate ''GN 8184 -16''.



A few weeks earlier, Joe Danquah ordered thugs, through Bui Power Authority, to demolish homes of all Ewe Settlers around the Bui River, Bogase, and other fragmented settlements along the Black Volta to render them homeless so they will be forced to return to the Volta Region. This led to the displacement of over 400 People within Banda Constituency. This, the Volta Regional Parliamentary Caucus visited the Banda Constituency to solidarize with them. Lots of media houses covered these barbaric incidents but no action has since been taken against him.

The Bono Regional Secretariat of the NDC is on the back of this issuing a very stern warning to Kwame Abronye DC’s Thugs from Wenchi, Joe Danquah, and his bunch of lawless cohorts and his indolent NPP Government in power that the ordinary Citizens of Banda Constituency are well awake and will not accept any further terrorism and intimidation from him, Joe Danquah. The flagrant abuse of incumbency and wanton misapplication of power against the good people of Banda is saddening and must stop.



We in the NDC are very much aware of the objective of all these fierce harassment and intimidation of the people of Banda is directed at the current MP for Banda Constituency, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, but we assure Joe Danquah he will be met with his worse experience of his entire political career come December 7, 2020.



Joe Danquah and his grossly incompetent NPP’s Flagbearer Nana Addo should get prepared for a monumental embarrassment of their lives, come December 7, 2020.



The Real power belongs to the Citizens of Bono Region and not, Abronye DC, Joe Danquah and his NPP Invincible Forces.



Videos and Pictorial evidence are available for all Media Houses.

Thank You!



Signed



Dennis Yeboah Twumasi



Regional Secretary



Bono Region

