0

No one will take your wives under a 24-hour economy

A file photo

Wed, 29 Nov 2023 Source: Anthony Obeng Afrane

The story is told of a young man who applied for a job at a company. The Human Resource Officer (HRO) of the company invited him for an interview and the following ensued:

HRO: What is your name?

Mike: MP sir

HRO: In full, please

Mike : Michael Peprah

HRO: Your father’s name?

Mike: MP sir

HRO: What does that mean?

Mike: Mensah Peprah

HRO: Your home town?

Mike: MP sir

HRO: What’s that?

Mike : Mampong Pataasi

HRO: What is your qualification?

Mike: MP

HRO : (Angry) what is that?

Mike: Mathematics Professor

HRO: So why do you need a job?

Mike: It is because of MP sir

HRO: Meaning?

Mike: Money Problems

HRO: Would you explain yourself and stop wasting my time? What’s your personality like?

Mike: MP sir

HRO: And what is that?

Mike: Marvelous Personality

HRO: I see, I will get back to you

Mike: Sir, how was my MP, sir?

HRO: And what’s that again?

Mike: My Performance

HRO: I think you have an MP

Mike: Meaning?

HRO: Mental Problem!

Folks, on a more serious note, I’m scandalised by the way some prominent government appointees talk.

Not too long ago, a minister of state in his response to H.E. John Mahama's proposed 24-hour economy policy said that when the policy is allowed to operate, people will take their wives while their husbands work in the night.

Conversely, a 24-hour economy will rather have wives stick to their husbands because men will earn enough money to look after their families.

This statement from a minister who is supposed to know better has attracted a lot of condemnation from the general public with some questioning his intellectual capability.

And even though his position as a minister is not in doubt, like the case of Mike, others are wondering whether his utterances have anything to do with MP because it's looking bad.

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane
