Okyenhene's green efforts: A model for environmental stewardship

The Okyenhene nursing a tree

In a world grappling with climate change and environmental degradation, the exemplary green efforts of the Okyenhene, King of the Akyem Abuakwa traditional area, shine as a beacon of hope and inspiration. With his unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability, the Okyenhene has emerged as a prominent leader, demonstrating how traditional leaders can play a transformative role in tackling pressing ecological challenges.

His dedication to preserving nature and promoting green initiatives has not only benefited his localcommunity but has also garnered recognition and admiration on a national and international level. From the cradle of his kingship to date, he has remained steadfast in his large ambition to position Okyeman as the foremost ecological hub of Ghana.



Since 2001, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has championed mass afforestation across all the traditional areas under his control. Recently, I had the chance to tour the enclave and I was taken aback by the level of congested flora! Walk through the fence of Apapam, move eastward to Dompim, Akropong, and attempt to



descend the fair hill from Pameng, stopping at the roads minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta’s hometown, enroute to Kwabeng. You will bow to the King of Wisdom, the Okyenhene!



Need I say that the government’s ‘Green Ghana’ accolade was birthed at the doorstep of the Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi? Central to the Okyenhene's green agenda is the ambitious Greening Ghana Project. Recognizing the urgent need to combat deforestation and mitigate climate change, the Okyenhene has taken



the lead in organizing extensive tree planting campaigns and engaging all communities in reforestation efforts.

By mobilizing volunteers and creating awareness about the importance of preserving Ghana's forests, the Okyenhene has played a vital role in restoring and expanding green cover in his traditional area. This initiative not only safeguards biodiversity but also contributes to carbon sequestration, making a significant impact in the fight against climate change.



Osagyefuo’s quest to vegetate the entire Akyemland perhaps stems from the known adage, “when the last tree dies, the last man dies”. Piaaaww to the King!



Beyond reforestation, the Okyenhene has championed sustainable agricultural practices as an essential component of his green efforts. Recognizing the interdependence of agriculture and the environment, he has actively encouraged farmers to adopt environmentally friendly methods such as agroforestry and organic farming.



By promoting the use of traditional farming techniques that respect the natural ecosystem, the Okyenhene aims to protect the soil, conserve water, and minimize the use of harmful chemicals. His efforts have not only increased food security but have also reduced the ecological footprint of agricultural activities in the region.



The Okyenhene's influence extends well beyond his local community. He has emerged as a powerful advocate for environmental conservation at the national and international levels. Through his passionate advocacy, he has raised awareness about the urgent need to protect Ghana's natural resources and ecosystems. The Okyenhene has been instrumental in shaping policies and initiatives aimed at preserving the environment, influencing governmental decisions, and inspiring others to follow in his footsteps.

His leadership in sustainability has not only garnered him national accolades but has also positioned him as a respected voice in global environmental forums.



His Royal Majesty’s green efforts serve as a blueprint for environmental stewardship and demonstrate the immense potential of traditional leaders in spearheading sustainability initiatives.



His visionary leadership showcases the transformative impact that can be achieved by mobilizing communities and driving positive change from the grassroots level. The Okyenhene's unwavering commitment to preserving Ghana's natural heritage and promoting sustainable practices should inspire leaders, policymakers, and individuals worldwide to prioritize environmental conservation.



Through his stance against illegal mining, he has set up the Okyeman Taskforce on Environment to clampdown illegal environmental activities within the Akyem land. Osagyefuo rules with iron fists on matters of environmental dissipation. He is on record to have reprimanded the Benkumhene of Asamang Tamfoe, Nana Boakye Darkwa. It was evident that the chief had compromised his integrity by allowing ‘galamseyers’ to line his pocket for favour.



The Okyenhene sent a strong signal to all his subjects that he would not countenance rape of the environment, when he destooled the sub-chief. Let us all support HRM’s move to conserve our environment for posterity. It is a good call.