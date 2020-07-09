Opinions

Pause voters registration exercise to prevent more coronavirus deaths - Action Movement

James Agbey, Leader - Action Movement

Action Movement is appalled at the breaches of Covid-19 preventive protocols at registration centres across the country, and the development has the propensity to result in a spike in novel coronavirus cases in the country.

Such a situation is likely to turn dire for the country as reports are rife of an already overstretched nature of health facilities to handle the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.



We have seen scores of Ghanaians massing up at registration centres across the country. Our observation from some centres reveal that people are not following the social distancing, nose mask protocols which helps prevent Covid-19 infection.



Unfortunately, ongoing events across the country have confirmed our worst fears. Considering the increasing number of infections coupled with challenges in testing for early identification of cases, it is disquieting to observe huge numbers of people at and around registration centres mostly ignoring precautionary protocols,” the letter dated July 6 read.



Again, there are a number of parastatal institutions that are closing down as a result of Covid-19 cases.



Employees of the Ministry of Finance have been asked to work from home as the ministry waits for results of tests taken by all staff. An internal memo to all staff said staff who test positive for the virus will be informed “and will receive the necessary care from appropriate health authorities designated by the Minister of Health.”



“In view of the preparations towards the mid-year review of the budget, a core team of staff will work from approved location to complete the Mid-Year Review,” the memo also noted.

While the Finance Ministry is taking a precautionary measure, other outfits like COCOBOD was closed after infections as was the case with Tema office of the Ghana Grid Company, GridCo; and the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited, BOST.



We have also been told that cabinet has suspended sittings. The Supreme court has also suspended sittings.



The number of cases in the country has passed the 20,000 mark - the fourth African country to hit that figure – behind South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria.



Ghana has thus consolidated its place as Africa’s fourth most-impacted country. Recoveries are heading to the 15,000 mark whiles deaths are at 122 according to records released on Sunday, July 5.



President Akufo-Addo is on self-isolation after a close aide tested positive for COVID-19.



The situation is very grave and it is incumbent on the Electoral Commission to halt the registration exercise for public health and safety concerns.

