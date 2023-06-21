Pulling down the veil on government’s involvement in the 'galamsey' menace

Illegal mining in Ghana

It is an undeniable fact that illegal or self-styled mining for precious minerals such as gold has become a national canker that is destroying our dear

nation Ghana. You may all be aware that 'galamsey' is the term generally



used to refer to illegal small-scale mining.



Upon the assumption of office, president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo pledged to fight the illegal mining menace. Unfortunately, years down the line the effects of what he pledged to fight with his presidency are not only devastating but far-reaching to the extent that some individuals within the ruling party are purported to be involved in the illegal mining of the precious mineral, gold.



Galamsey is destroying our forests, polluting our aquatic ecosystem, and



causing soil degradation. These activities have adverse effects on our health,



wildlife, and the environment as a whole. As a result of galamsey, many



communities in Ghana have lost their sources of livelihood, and many people



have lost their lives due to the harmful chemicals used in these activities.



On January 27, 2020, the then Minister of Environment, Science, Technology

and Innovation of Ghana, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, revealed that



about 500 excavators that were seized from illegal miners by a task force set



up by the President of Ghana had gone missing. These excavators that were



kept at the various offices of government later disappeared like a fart in the



wind. Do we call this a fight? How can we win the fight when Ministers of



State leading the fight are encouraging or agreeing with party supporters to



engage in galamsey.



Worse of all, the so called 'Operation Vangaurd' which is supposed to be a



joint military and police task force set up to protect the affected areas or sites are now protecting the interest of Government officials as well as party

executives engaged in galamsey.



In a recent report published by Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng suggested



that the President’s nephew Gabby Otchere Darko affectionately known as



the de - facto Prime Minister defended and shielded a foreign company which



was actively destroying our environment, specifically River Offin in Apaprama



and Kobro forest. The poignant back backstory of all is that, after all the failed attempts to stop the menace, a presidential Staffer appointed secretary of the committee to fight against galamsey is also mentioned and is currently under investigations for corruption by the Special Prosecutor.



To address the galamsey problem, it is imperative that we work together,



both the Government, political parties and the people. The Government needs



to put in place laws and regulations that will prevent illegal mining activities

and enforce these laws strictly with zero tolerance. The Government should



also collaborate with foreign entities and international organizations to curb



the importation of chemicals used in galamsey and prevent the exportation



of illegally mined minerals.



Eradicating galamsey is not only the responsibility of the government the



citizenry must also play their part. We must stop patronizing illegally mined



minerals and report any suspicious mining activities in our communities to the



authorities. We must also educate ourselves and our communities about the



dangers of galamsey and the importance of protecting our environment.

To support the youth, we must provide them with alternative sources of



livelihood. The Government and other organizations can provide vocational



and entrepreneurial training programs to help them acquire skills that will



enable them to be self-sufficient. The youth can also be encouraged to take



up farming, which is a viable alternative to galamsey.



In conclusion, galamsey is a menace that must be dealt with urgently. We



must all come together to eradicate this problem to protect our environment



and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come. Let us work hand in



hand with the government to put an end to galamsey in Ghana.