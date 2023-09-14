Rallying support for Kennedy Agyapong in the best interest of Ghana

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

Rockson Adofo, the son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil, is calling on all discerning Ghanaians to rally in their numbers behind Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.) to enable him to win the impending NPP flag bearer election slated for November 4, 2023.

Kennedy is best suited in these trying times, although not peculiar to Ghana, to become the president of Ghana come January 2025.



In my candid opinion, Ghanaians need an honest, fair, and firm person with vision and in possession of a master plan to develop the country to become the next president after President Nana Akufo-Addo. Out of the four NPP competitors vying for the NPP flagbearer-cum-presidential-candidate slot, Kennedy stands taller in the qualities mentioned above than any of his colleague competitors.



Don’t get me wrong, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia is good, however, Kennedy is much better considering the current, or the ongoing lawlessness and indiscipline in the country, culminating in the ramifications of official corruption, devastation of most of the water bodies, arable and fertile lands and forests in the country through illegal small scale and alluvial mining.



How can we as a people sit on the fence watching while such elements of life have come under the heavy axe of destruction? Feeble and incapable as many of us are in the face of the destruction of the vital elements, it is just normal that we support in our numbers someone who has the wherewithal to stop the said devastation.



Again, the indiscipline ongoing in the country is a cause for alarm. The insolence and lawlessness where even journalists and radio presenters have come to see it as right to lie, misinform the people, insult some people all for their political partisanship, twist facts, and wish evil for the country for one reason or the other, must stop.



Most of the problems facing the country can end when laws are strictly enforced. Once laws are enforced and breakers of the laws are punished accordingly, Ghana will eventually be cloaked in her best apparel.

The only person with demonstrable indicators to solving the herculean lawlessness, corruption, and malfeasance the country is plunged into is Kennedy Agyapong, that no-nonsense, fearless, and proud son of Assin Dompim in the Central Region.



If the Ghanaian poor masses are indeed seeking any sigh of relief from the near-chronic problems tormenting the country for several decades, I shall entreat the NPP delegates to please vote for Kennedy Agyapong. They should not be selfish to think only about themselves and what they can enjoy today but think about their future well-being and posterity, to cast their vote for who among the four competitors is best for solving Ghana’s problems.



There should be no play of tribal cards or sentiments here. It is Ghana first!



I love Dr. Bawumia but the interest of Ghana and Ghanaians comes first hence going for, and rallying support for, Kennedy Agyapong.



As always said, I want to see a team comprising Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Kwabena Duffour, and IGP, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare to rule Ghana come 7 January 2025. Each of them has something unique and the combination of all their unique qualities can be used to quickly move Ghana forward.



Kennedy all the way to Jubilee House!