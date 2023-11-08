Seize the Future: A decisive moment for Zongo youth to shape Ghana's next chapter

File photo of some Zongo youth

In an unprecedented turn of events, Ghana stands at the cusp of a historic political milestone. The forthcoming presidential election is not just a contest of policies and promises; it represents a powerful symbol of hope and progress for the Zongo communities. With both leading candidates, John Mahama of the NDC and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP, tracing their roots back to our vibrant Zongo communities, we are presented with a unique opportunity to influence the national agenda and assert our role in shaping the future of Ghana.

However, this momentous occasion is not a guarantee of development on a silver platter. It is a call to action—a clarion call for the spirited youth of the Zongo communities to rise, prepare, and position themselves to take strategic roles in the next government.



Here are twelve actionable points that the Zongo youth should embark on to harness the potential of the forthcoming 2024 Presidential Elections and the pro-Zongo presidency:



1. Educational Empowerment: Pursue academic excellence. Seek scholarships, engage in online courses, and attain qualifications that will make you indispensable in your field.



2. Skill Acquisition: Identify and learn skills that are in high demand. Digital literacy, coding, and renewable energy expertise are future-forward areas that could set you apart.



3. Leadership Training: Take up roles in community service, engage in local governance, and seek mentorship from established leaders to hone your leadership capabilities.

4. Civic Engagement: Stay informed about national policies, understand the electoral process, and actively participate in civic discussions to amplify your voice.



5. Entrepreneurship: Embrace innovation and entrepreneurship. Start small-scale businesses that address community needs and can scale up to create more jobs.



6. Networking: Build a robust network within and outside the Zongo communities. Attend conferences, join professional groups, and connect with diaspora communities.



7. Cultural Advocacy: Promote the rich heritage of the Zongo. Use art, music, and literature to tell the stories of the Zongo that resonate with national pride.



8. Social Responsibility: Volunteer for social causes. Show that the youth of Zongo are ready to contribute positively to national development.

9. Health and Wellness: Advocate for and participate in health initiatives. A healthy community is a productive one, so engage in activities that promote physical and mental well-being.



10. Political Savvy: Understand the importance of political leverage. Support candidates and policies that have the best interests of the Zongo at heart, and be ready to hold them accountable.



11. Advocacy Against Electoral Misconduct: Stand firm against any force that seeks to manipulate the youth into disruptive activities. Elections have transformed into a celebration of democracy, not a battleground for settling scores. Remember, violence only disrupts the peace of the very communities we strive to uplift.



12. Peace Ambassadorship: Be an ambassador for peace. Promote dialogue over disputes and engage in community sensitization to educate peers about the detriments of electoral violence. Your voice can be the one that changes the tide, steering our youth towards constructive participation in the political process.



As we embrace this watershed moment, it's crucial to reflect on the less glorious aspects of our past. Elections in Ghana have evolved, and so must the role of the Zongo youth. Gone are the days when young people from our communities were swayed into becoming instruments of electoral violence and confusion. It is a narrative we must leave behind.

As the youth of Zongo, we are the architects of our destiny. The next president, regardless of their pro-Zongo stance, will be faced with the enormous task of national governance where our interests could be overlooked without our active participation. We must rise above tokenism and forge a path where our involvement in governance is normalized, not just celebrated as a novelty.



The time is ripe, the stage is set, and the world is watching. Will the youth of Zongo communities step up to the plate? It's our move.



Mahmoud Jajah



Founder & CEO



ZongoVation Hub

Kanda, Accra



m.jajah@zongovationhub.org