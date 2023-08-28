Selly Galley's pregnancy style fit for a Vogue cover

Ghanaian actress cum tv host, Selly Galley

While many of you anxiously waited for media personality, Selly Gally Fiawoo to publicly announce the birth of her twins following rumours that spread like

wildfire, some of us anticipated her grand fashion statement of her baby bump photos, one that will be fit to grace the cover of Vogue.



On Sunday, August 27, this new mum finally let the cat out of the bag. Selly gave Ghanaians something to munch on. As we love to put it, she understood the



'maternity shoot' assignment.



The yummy-mummy broke the internet with back-to-back photos of her pregnant belly that witnessed hundreds of fans and celebrities joining in the celebration. Many testified that the Lord had indeed visited the Fiawoo family after years of trying to conceive a child.

Selly, wife of Ghanaian musician, Praye Tiatia, graced her Instagram page with sets of photos.



First, was the purple gown that captured Selly hugging her baby bump in her signature pixie haircut. That image was divine!



By far, Selly Galley’s maternity style is one of the best looks from a Ghanaian celebrity. What better way for this fashionista to break the news of what she termed as her ‘big testimony’?



A look into Selly’s pregnancy style

In recent times, expectant mothers have dared to put their bare bump on display. It was termed as ‘indecent’ until popular singer, Rihanna made it fashionable.



Ghana’s very own Selly Galley toned it down by putting on display just the upper part of her baby bump in a purple gown. African parents can’t complain, I guess.



Selly has always loved the finest things in life. She makes it to the list of best-dressed female celebrities who love to set trends.



To think that she kept the entire 9-month pregnancy as a surprise, she indeed had a plan.

By far, her black mini dress is my favourite look. Selly’s glam team needs to be commended for nailing her maternity photoshoots.



Selly confirmed that she has indeed welcomed twins in one of her posts, she wrote: “I had an incredible time during my pregnancy. As much as I was keeping it quiet I still wanted to make memories and capture as much and I'd love to share some of those with you before I introduce you to the FIAWOO TWINS!”.



Can we talk about that red bodycon dress which was complimented with a matching blazer? Oh boy Selly! Step on our neck with those pointed heels.



It is exciting to see the actress live her best life while watching her body do incredible things. From jewelry, hair, makeup, and heels, to dresses, everything was set right for the big announcement.

What better way to ‘sellybrate’ than to make fashion statements and dominate headlines on a Monday? All her looks had a special theme behind it.



I see some fans gushing over the photos of Mr. and Mrs. Fiawoo, the latest parents in town. Take a moment to appreciate the smile on Praye Tietia'face.



I know for sure that Selly has a truckload of photos which she plans to flood social media with in the next couple of days. We are in for it! Once again



congratulations to the woman who kept hopes high and waited for her testimony.