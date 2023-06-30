Simple lesson from Assin-North: Voters detest opulence!

A file photo

Some few minutes after 5:00 pm on Tuesday, June 27,2023, By-election results

start to trickle in, count-by-count. Listening to Omanhene Kwabena Asante on 94.7 FM, I step out of my ‘cold’ office to ‘warm my body’ in this small, black Nissan Versa whose air conditioner has been faulty for over a year! I sweat back home, occasionally wiping my perspiration with tissue. Sad, is it not?



After some forty-five polling station results had been released, the picture became clear. The incumbent party, whose candidate did not have vote in the same constituency he was contesting, was losing! In the studios of Asempa, the NPP representative had almost lost his voice. When the first, second and even the third polling station results came in, it was all joy for him; Charles Opoku had



leapt forward with some inconsequential margins. But… the traffic situation that day was slightly above usual. It was thick. I maneuvered through it, using some unusual routes to my residence.



My rented residence, I have not built a house yet. Adwoa Safo’s constituency. I live in Taifa. At 6:30 pm when I got home, JoyNews with Evans and his team were discussing why they felt James was winning. The gap was really yawning. In the end, 57%: 42% for Gyakye Quayson and Charles Opoku, who according to reports, distributed knapsack sprayers to win votes, respectively. NPP have lost! Upon all the showmanship? The goodies? Well, well, well. Abura, abura, abura. Lol



The dynamics of politics can be complex and unpredictable, often influenced by a



myriad of factors. However, one constant remains evident: Voters have a profound



distaste for opulence. This sentiment was demonstrated in the Assin-North

constituency, where the outcome of the by- election served as a stark reminder that politicians who flaunt their wealth and disregard the plight of their constituents do so at their own peril.



The election served as a wake-up call to politicians across the nation, emphasizing the importance of humility, accountability, and genuine concern for the people they represent. The people hate it when they see a long entourage following just one car. When they see that almost every Prado on our roads is



fitted with throbs to espouse superiority.



They hate it when the politician talks tough. The by-election outcome exposed a



troubling gap between politicians and their constituents. In this case, the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) was disqualified due to dual citizenship, triggering a by-election.



While this event alone would have presented an opportunity for voters to express their concerns and desires, it was the conduct of certain party apparatchiks that truly captured the attention of the electorate.



Several party people leading the charge showcased opulence in ways that were

profoundly disconnected from the everyday realities of the average voter. Expensive cars, lavish campaign events, and extravagant displays of wealth became the norm rather than the exception. This blatant disregard for the struggles faced by constituents sparked widespread discontent, ultimately shaping the voters' decision- making process.



In contrast to the opulence displayed by some candidates, one individual stood out among the rest. The candidate who emerged victorious in Assin-North chose a different path — one of humility, relatability, and genuine concern for the people. Recognising the needs and aspirations of the electorate, this candidate actively engaged with constituents, listened attentively to their grievances, and promised to champion their causes.



I heard of some contented constituents sing his praise. But was it not because his party, the NDC do not have the wherewithal to emasculate the NPP? They



have been in power before and we all saw how they equally displayed arrogance. At some point, a so-called presidential staffer flung a journalist’s camera!



The victory of this humble candidate serves as a powerful reminder of the significance of humility in politics.



Voters appreciate politicians who understand their struggles and are willing to work tirelessly to address them. It is a lesson that transcends party



lines and serves as a clarion call to politicians nationwide to shed their opulent trappings and reconnect with the people they serve.

Beyond humility, the Assin-North by- election underscored the importance of



accountability and genuine concern for the welfare of the electorate. Voters have grown weary of politicians who prioritize personal gain over the needs of their constituents.



They demand representatives who are accessible, transparent, and actively seek to address their concerns. How on earth will a government that claims there’s no money suddenly find money to run projects in the Assin enclave with the speed of light?



The outcome of the election demonstrated that voters are no longer willing to accept empty promises and flashy campaigns. They yearn for leaders who will be accountable for their actions, make sincere efforts to improve their lives, and work towards the betterment of their communities.



Politicians must shed their opulent trappings and actively engage with the people they serve. They must listen to their constituents' concerns, show empathy, and be responsive to their needs. By doing so, they can bridge



the gap between themselves and the electorate, fostering a stronger, more



inclusive democracy.

In Abuakwa South, we have a concerning candidate for the 2024 elections. This noble man has demonstrated genuine leadership in his dealings with all constituents. In 2016, even before he joined government, he put up a nice 6- unit classroom block for the Apapam Methods Primary School.



He did this on his own accord and he has done more than all past MPs of the constituency, combined. He is generally generous. I am talking about Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, a philanthropist par excellence, Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, the next MP for the people of Abuakwa South.



Indeed, the Akan adage of ‘kyer3 me wo y0nko na menkyer3 wo suban’ holds true.



Dr. Agyemang is surrounded with people of character. May I refer you to Dr. Nana Yaw Ampem Darko? This man is down to earth. My social standing is nowhere near his but when I heard his voice the first time on a WhatsApp call, I marveled. A PhD holder who speaks with such humility?



Thank you for being nice to me, Nana. “The problem is that people are ungrateful



but I cannot stop being nice”. This is really you, Doc. You are nice.