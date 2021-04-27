State of Journalism in Ghana

File photo

Ghanaian journalists are among the worst paid in this country. Both across state and private media. The salary structure in the media is skewed and at best demotivating.

Media is the only industry where you are likely to remain on the same salary for more than 7years. Even after acquiring a Master’s degree, you might not see any significant change in your salary. Some journalists are virtually working for free.



Regional correspondents are barely paid. Some are lucky to be paid pittance. Whiles working with their self-funded equipment. It’s almost like Editors in Accra are doing them a favour.



That’s why ‘soli’ remains a big deal for some journos. Some earn more from soli than their actual salary. A lot of journalists are working from hand to mouth. They are left at the mercy of politicians and people they are supposed to hold accountable.



Loyalty doesn’t pay. When a media house is struggling financially, journalists stick with them. When the station gets back on its feet, they hire slay kings and queens and pay them very well.



A newbie TV presenter could be employed and paid 4x to do the same work experienced colleagues are doing for less. Media houses will pay presenters thousands of cedis and pay reporters peanuts. And ironically expect more from reporters.

With all the occupational hazards associated with journalism, a lot of media organizations fail to insure their staff. No medical insurance, bonus package, etc.



There is also chronic nepotism and favouritism in the media when it comes to News Anchoring and frontline roles. The exploitation of interns and volunteers in the name of building experience.



If these issues and many more are not addressed, the media will suffer heavy attrition. Some of the finest and competent journos will jump the ship and never look back. Journos always become better off, if they cross the carpet into Public Relations/Corporate world etc.



Media owners, GJA and other relevant stakeholders must take the necessary steps to address the poor salary structure and huge inequalities that exist in the industry.



Ghanaian journalists are doing their best under these circumstances. To whom much is given, much is expected. You can only reap what you sow. Its naïve for people who are familiar with these issues to chastise journalists and pretend they are not working hard enough. Every country will get the media it deserves.