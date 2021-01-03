Stop inciting NDC supporters to act lawlessly but to wait on the Supreme Court

Former President John Dramani Mahama

From the comfort zone of his home or bolthole in far away the United States of America, the loquacious nutter, Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor, the NDC puppet, is inciting his equally intelligence-deficient NDC faithful in Ghana to continue with their street protests. He claims that despite the NDC filing a petition with the Supreme Court to look into the election 2020 presidential results that they feel were rigged for President-cum-Presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo, the NDC faithful must still continue to exert pressure on the Electoral Commission and President Nana Akufo-Addo by their bestial public protests.

Yes, it is one's constitutional right to embark on public protest, picketing and sit-in strike to draw public attention to their problems or issues that they require the government or their organization to address urgently. However, once you turn to the courts for redress of your grievances, it is totally pointless to simultaneously seek to resolve same problems by taking to other destructive means as witnessed in the insane street demonstrations by the NDC at the behest of John Dramani Mahama and the NDC leadership. This demonstrable act of insanity is wholeheartedly supported and encouraged by Kevin Taylor through his usual nonsensical podcasts.



It is alleged that Kevin Taylor is hired on a monthly salary of twenty thousand American dollars (US$20,000.00) by the perceived most corrupt, callous and incompetent person ever to ascend the presidency of Ghana, thus, John Dramani Mahama. US$20,000.00 may be about One hundred and twenty thousand Ghana New Cedis (GHC120,000.00). If the allegation was true which indeed it may be, then those listening to his advice to flock onto the streets to cause mayhem, how much are you paid? Do you get a fraction of what he earns in a month in payment by John Mahama? If you don't, and you are heeding his advice to cause problems in Ghana, then don't blame anyone but yourself should the mighty arm of the law grab you by your shoulder, lift you up without your feet touching the ground but dangling in the air.



John Mahama did lose the presidential election fairly squarely and resoundingly. There is no iota of doubt in my mind about that. He should even thank his stars and gods that a whopping 47% of Ghanaian electorates did genuinely or mistakenly vote for him in his attempted comeback to the presidency. He was a complete misfit in his post as the President of Ghana. He was, and is still, myopic to be the President of Ghana.



Kevin Taylor had better go to Ghana to join the aimless hallucinating NDC guys who are onto the streets demonstrating, burning tyres and markets, all in their ultimate fruitless attempts to see Jonh Mahama at the presidency to continue to inflict daylight thieveries on the innocent citizens of Ghana who are not as braindead and corrupt as the majority of the NDC membership.

Staying in America to give directions to people to commit lawlessness in Ghana is an act of cowardice, Kevin Taylor must understand this. Having failed by his many fabrications and insults hurled at President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government and some NPP dignitaries to cost them victory in election 2020, he has resorted to encouraging them to harden their street demonstrations, although John Mahama has filed a petition with the Supreme Court.



Let us wait and see if lawless John Mahama will still ill-advise his zombie-like NDC members and supporters to flock onto the streets protesting if the eventual Supreme Court verdict does not go in his favor.



Kevin Taylor, go home and join the demonstrators rather than hiding in the USA to direct people to put their lives at risk protesting in the very unlikely event of bringing John Dramani Mahama back to power.



I shall entreat NDC members and supporters at home not to fall into the traps set by Kevin Taylor, John Mahama, Sammy Gyamfi, Asiedu Nketiah, et al. Are the children and family members of the mentioned persons, or themselves, among the demonstrators? If they are not, ask yourself why then take a step back and think as a human being before you make any next move towards adherence to their incitements.