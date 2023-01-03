Sunset over the Beautiful Game

Nicholas Erskine

In penury sprung a little country boy with an ebony visage

With his lips, he wrote breast-soothing adage



For a vanquished father



Who failed to hoist the silvery pitcher of victory for his avid zealots



In tears, he mumbled a pledge to transcend his father’s frontiers



So soothing were his comforting words



That his father found repose for his troubled breast



And a smile supplanted a grimace of dismay at last



At serving-teen, he lightened the glow in his father’s race



And the radiance of joy drenched his father’s face Rehearsed with old hosiery, rags, and grapefruit



He stepped into the faint footprints and strides

Left on the field by his father



From the incubating father’s shoes and hose



Hatched a giant to conquer the world



A conqueror of boots, bars, and nets



The lawn made him his battlefield



Not with bows and arrows and swords



But with feints and sudden stops and starts



With entrancing ball maneuvers and powerful curving



A spring-heeled header of the ball he was



And doled out killer passes for fraternal friends to finish

Baptized and christened on the battlefield



As King of the beautiful game



In history scrolls etched we this epithet



Restless quills composed his eulogies for infants



Effigies of him were mounted on marble plinths in halls of fame



Skyscrapers draped with pictures of him



His alias usurped his name and reigned



And the land of the beautiful game was born



He gave his land a triune chalice of victory, conquer, and dominance



Shouts of him, songs of him, writings of him, and videos of him

All we read in parchments and saw in cinemas newsreels



In black and white we watched in wonder and wowed



From the farms and fevelas we listened to his heroic artistry



From the living rooms, we were entranced



By his pull of muscles, tendons, nerves



Beads of sweats, throbs of heart, and gasps for air



His shots traveled like a thunderbolt



And shattered nets made of steel



At sunset, the king of the lawn succumbed to the frailties of dotage



Tendons tired out, muscles maimed, and nerves numbed

Were portents of a call to say his long adeus and everlasting farewells



In sorrow we watched him descend into that eternal vault



Where the abiding Hand of Gawd beckoned him



Into the pantheon of the greats



May seraphic beings usher you into the Pearly Gates



And make you a saint of the beatified game.