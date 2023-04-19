0
Ten-point agenda for Ghana Alternative Party

Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng.jpeg Founder of Ghana Alternative Party, Osahene Nana Agyei Boateng

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: Boateng Nana Agyei

1. To introduce a 24-hour economy. This initiative will expedite the development agenda of the country to help reduce unemployment and instigate 24-hour security surveillance across the country.

2. We shall review and complete every abandoned government projects which were started by the erstwhile administration especially houses to ease accommodation deficit.

3. Hundred percent (100%) of our national resources will be refined and processed in Ghana. Mainly; Crude oil, Minerals, Cash crops, etc.

4. We shall produce large quantities of organic and inorganic fertilizers to boost our agricultural sector and assemble modern agricultural machines locally.

5. We shall deepen the Public-Private partnership to allow our local business magnates to support the growth of the economy.

6. Every allegation of corruption from our predecessors will be swiftly investigated and prosecuted with respect to the law within our workaholic 24-hour economic mantra.

7. Senior citizens from 60 years will be given free medical care and free public transport.

8. We shall reduce government spending and make sure that probity and accountability are administered in every government transaction.

9. We shall modernize the mining sector with the latest technology to attract the youth into the sector, protect our water bodies, restore the lands and use the revenue to develop the communities.

10. We shall introduce the operation eat what you produce and wear what you produce to reduce the importation and the risk of the cedi depreciation.

Columnist: Boateng Nana Agyei
