The Communal Labor: Let's unite to rebuild our Africa

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Some Blacks in the Diaspora feel very displeased when comments like that made by the Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, at his meeting with the African Diaspora in the presence of the French President in France, drum in their ears. They abhor the idea that they should invest in Africa and help Africans at home develop the continent.

They just don't want to be related to Africa in anyway. Why will I ever want to send wealth to the continent that mistreated my ancestors and sold them out to strangers to be forced into slavery? They ask.



Well, they have a point and their pain is genuine. In fact, we may never be able to give them a good enough reason. That part of the African story is unjustifiable. The ancestor who sold the other ancestor did so much wrong and harm to both himself and the homeland. He was greedy and was without self esteem. His actions further tainted the dignity of his race in the eyes of the blind. He must bow down his head in shame wherever he is.



However, this doesn't make his race the most uncivilised and less humans. The race that enslaved another race, continue to tag them as less humans and is prejudiced with all kinds of stereotypes, is the most uncivilised race. Indeed, one must be at the bottom of civilization if one is not able to bring oneself to come to terms with the ideals of racial equality.



But, enough of holding grudges already. Enough of the generational hate. Even the children of rival wives of a polygamous home play together in the absence of their rival parents.

It's because of such unforgiving negative sentiments we hold against ourselves that the black skin still remains in the dark dungeon of the world even if without chains. Today, even the Chinese that only begun getting respect just in the 21st century have the guts to molest Blacks in their country.



It's high time we dropped the ancestral grudges and united for the future of our unborn generation. I'm sure, wherever you are, outside of Africa, you are not okay with the racist attacks you suffer on daily basis from these bullies. Deep down, in your souls, you are not okay with the images of hungry kids and warring militants wrongly portrayed by the media as the story of Africa. Yet, your anger makes you not see the fact that when the clouds sympathize with the earth, roots get finally dignified with enough rain and branches bud fresh leaves that are green enough to lit admiration of all.



Blood is thicker than water. Let's unite and right the ancestral wrongs. The Blackman must reclaim his place as the first born of the earth deserving the respect of all siblings.