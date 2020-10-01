The John and Jane ticket

John Dramani Mahama and his running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The two main parties in Ghana over the years have, by convention, largely chosen Presidential nominees and their VP nominees from different parts of the country. This is to keep us together so that no group feels left out. But it is significantly a recognition of our diversity. Diversity delivers better decision making.

The NDC flag bearer John Dramani Mahama understands this better than his main opponent. And what better way to show this! He’s given the nation Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, a well-accomplished woman, In recognition of the fact that with diversity (Male/Female ticket) comes better decision making.



We in the NDC have to consistently make this point to drum home the distinction between the choices Ghanaians will be making on December 7.



December 7, offers Ghanaians a choice between what the NPP offers - more of the same lawlessness, the never-seen-before levels of corruption, more of the same lack of respect for press freedoms and the rule of law, crass nepotism, more of the same betrayal of the many by the few, and the woeful ignorance demonstrated by some of the appointees of the incumbent President; and what the NDC offers - real and sustainable jobs for Ghanaian youth, good governance, superior management of the economy, opportunity for the many and not the few, delivering solid infrastructure and protecting Ghanaians.



Ghanaians are crying out for leadership. Everything was handed to the NPP and everything that’s been handed to them they have squandered or ruined. Here are but a few examples how everything was handed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and how he’s squandered or ruined what was handed to him.



1. Gold, oil, and cocoa prices on the international market were far better from 2017 than previous years and it translates to more government revenue the NPP has nothing to show for.

2. EDAIF, which is now Ghana Exim bank was set up under the NDC. Sadly the NPP is wantonly dissipating funds from the Ghana Exim bank;



3. the National Youth Authority over its nearly 50year existence never had a guaranteed source of funding to facilitate Youth Development. That changed under John Mahama when government promoted the NYA bill which was passed into law by Parliament and assented to by President Mahama in December 2016. Sadly again, they are misappropriating and or squandering the millions of cedis meant for Youth Development.



4. The lack of transparency and accountability in the use of the Heritage Fund. They have simply taken us from BOOM to BUST.



Upon the assumption of office on January 7, a special audit must be ordered on all the activities of all public boards and corporations, since 2017, most especially of Ghana Exim Bank, the National Youth Authority, MASLOC, the Ghana Free Zones Authority, BOST, and others that have been used to facilitate the never-seen-before corruption we are witnessing today.



Electing the #JohnAndJane ticket will provide that leadership the country is crying for and provide an opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of Ghanaians.