The alleged leaked tape on ‘Breaking the 8’: Dr. Dampare’s effect on the Police administration

Since the onset of our fourth Republican dispensation, no political party has been able to remain in power after the constitutionally mandatory two terms of 8 years for a president.

However, the mantra of ‘Breaking the 8’ has been on the lips of the ruling NPP government since the 2020 victory for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP Party. It is indeed baffling that the NPP party is keen on ‘breaking the 8’ when the electoral signs written on the wall are ominous of their electoral defeat in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



Even in the 2020 general elections, it took a spill of innocent blood of about a dozen Ghanaians before Nana Akufo-Addo could be retained for the second and last term of his presidency and finally produced a Hung Parliament ever in the history of Ghana.



The then IGP who took over from David Asante-Apeatu in 2019, James Oppong-



Boanuh could not properly handle his ‘boys’ in the 2020 general elections, and that dented the public image of the Ghana Police Service. Security Analysts described the appointment of the young, Chartered Accountant, and Police Officer, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the substantive IGP by Nana Akufo-Addo as



the ‘smartest security move’. I admire him and am confident that he can do the job competently and transparently, as many Ghanaians believe too.



Dr. Dampare was sworn into office as the 24th IGP of Ghana on October 8, 2021. Upon assumption of office as the new IGP, Dr. Dampare exhibited renewed policing energy and commitment to the protection of life and property in Ghana.

He was visibly seen in his smartly dressed accoutrements and visiting victims of police brutalities and building confidence in the Ghana Police Service. There have been instances when the NDC Party complained of the handling of issues by the Ghana Police, whereby there was unbalanced treatment of NPP and NDC officials who were engaging in perceived offensive political communication.



There is no doubt the new IGP in the person of Dr. Dampare is doing a great job until the leakage of the plot among the Police Service to unseat him as the IGP to pave the way for actualising the mantra of ‘Breaking the 8’ by the NPP Party come the 2024 general elections.



To many, his honesty and hardworking spirit in his role as the IGP have earned him a good number of enemies within his close circle. Although the content of the leaked tape to remove Dr. Dampare as the IGP is unpalatable, it is not surprising that such a plot was hatched within the Police Service.



The Police professionalism shown during the conduct of the two by-elections in Kumawu and Assin North constituencies this year, which saw the NPP and NDC win a seat respectively, gave the plotters a good reason to suggest the IGP’s removal to pave the way for potential rigging of election results by the NPP in 2024.



The ruling NPP government led by Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice has been highly



unsatisfactory and disappointing in governance. This is not a government, which can ‘break the 8’ with such shambolic and appalling performance. Ghanaians are ready for a change in government in 2024 and no amount of political machinations (e.g. vote buying and intimidation, etc.) will change the will of the people. The Assin North victory for the NDC party is a classic example!

The effect of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the substantive IGP on the Police administration has, so far, been significantly felt. The content of this alleged leaked tape is so stinking and worrying that an investigation is necessary to unravel those evil plotters behind the tape for proper actions to be taken by the state.



Dr. Dampare should continue with his good administrative style and make sure that the right things are done, especially in the lead up to the 2024 general elections. The NPP cannot rig their way into victory again come 2024, if the Ghana Police is impartial and remain professional.



The over 30-year-old fourth Republic we have been enjoying should not be allowed to suffer any military unrest or deadly revolution by the people who are simply tired of the plutocratic and kakistocratic rule experienced by this current Nana Akufo-Addo-Bawumia- led regime.



Akufo-Addo and the NPP Party came to meet the presidency and he and his Party will leave the presidency behind for another government and Party to lead Ghanaians come 2024.



Long live our fourth Republic, and long live Ghana.