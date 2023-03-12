The black Man and power

File photo

“A popular culture is a place where pity is called compassion, flattery is called love, propaganda is called knowledge, tension is called peace, gossip is called news, and auto-tune is called singing.

Politicians have made us believe since time immemorial that creating jobs for the youth, building schools, and hospitals, and constructing roads are the only ways to govern a country. Politics, nation-building, governance, and public administration, go beyond promises and political propaganda.



A good government has integrity, is committed, and consistent. And not just mere promises which are only feasible in books but unrealistic in real life. It is high time citizen stepped up to work, know what they want, and execute it by exercising their franchise wisely.



In my article titled, “Preachers who rob from the meek,” I stated an incident which occurred somewhere in Nigeria, precisely Enugu State. "Somewhere in the late 90s, food was given in exchange for the franchise of the people of Enugu."



Guess what food it was. "…A slice of toasted bread and egg." Citizens were only conscious of their bellies at that time, forgetting that there was life after the election.



Let us think beyond schools, roads, hospitals, etc, After these amenities are built, what’s next? Are the roads maintained? Are there beds in the hospitals? Do pupils have desks and chairs in their class rooms? Are students being fed well at school? Is there an infirmary which runs 24/7 to ensure the good health of students and teachers at school?

Let us look at instances where salaries were not paid in conformance to work done. Cases where there was an inflation on prices of goods and services. Situations where homes were broken into and, items were stolen. Where girls were kidnapped and a ransom was demanded. Where pastors demand for money and other goods to perform ordinance at church. Where a police officer who earns a monthly salary rather extorts money from persons feeding from hand to mouth. Politics is all about “who gets what, when, and how!?”



Gaining power goes beyond fixing economic and social problems. No one talks about religious matters, behavioral problems of the citizens, emotional needs of the people, safety, and security except “protocols” here and there, instead of everyone gaining everything based on meritocracy.



It is sad how some matters are regarded as trivial! Have you noticed that the ‘Ecowas Identity Card’ can be printed instantly based on who’s demanding? When one pays say GH₵500, in three days his passport would be ready. You pay GH₵150, you’d get yours in three months. No one is talking about it. All we do is create, and not maintain.



It has never been recorded anywhere that there was a perfect government. It is also true that perfection do not come in this life; we do not demand that the government gives its citizens paradisiacal glory. However, this must be done in the right time.



There are many dimensions of problem solving. There are many ways to formulate and implement good policies. And there is also a better way to executing those policies. Citizens will keep on drowning even when you keep rescuing them. Identifying the ‘what’, ‘why’, and ‘how’ of the drowning does help, too.

Analyze and synthesize the problem. Curtail it as though you are the one drowning. Accept criticism and work towards it.



My ideal type of government, society or country, predominantly, Ghana, is the one which addresses minor but important matters.



Let’s start keeping the country clean, and do place a ban on some irrelevant items. Establish an organization to help people with emotional distress, especially ‘Broken heart’.



We do not want anyone to commit suicide. And with the infrastructure which have been constructed should be maintained at all cost.



My ideal type of Ghana is the one that further addresses the needs of the people at every given time. There must be growth — we must not be retrogressive. Every government must come and do better than the former. This is growth! This is an improvement! This is the mandate!

We will not praise you when it’s your responsibility, but we will scold and shame you if you go astray.



The black man forgets all these when he gains power. He sugar-talks us to vote for him. A year after the election he begins to do good. He becomes so humble and submissive.



Where do all these attributes go after gaining power? We need an answer.