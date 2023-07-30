The humble Barima Dei Kusi Ayemang III, the Dormaa Dompehene

Dormaa Dompehene

Africa is the top continent in the world in terms of the deposits of minerals like gold, diamonds, and manganese; however, a lot of Africans, particularly Ghanaians, enjoy traveling. I've always wanted to visit any developed country and in the latter part of the 1980s, after five years in Nigeria, I had the

chance to visit one of the Scandinavian countries. I'm pleased to share my experience, which is based on a true story.



Even though English is widely spoken in foreign countries, learning the citizens’ language is still recommended for quick integration, however; occasionally things don't turn out as planned. You are often allowed to stay in a foreign nation for three months, and after that, if you fail to return, you are considered to be an illegal immigrant. One of the reasons why there are so many illegal immigrants in Europe is because they don't want to go back to where they came from.



I had a lot of challenges throughout my three months in Scandinavia. In Europe, the person who can feed you, offer you a place to stay, and make you feel like a human being is your rescuer or savior. It's difficult to find because many Ghanaians living in Europe or other countries don't do it, and some people



might not care if you freeze to death by sleeping outside in the winter.



In contrast, my situation was different; I met a friend named Ibrahim Barwah, who treated me like a brother. Since Mr. Ibrahim Barwah had lived in Scandinavia for a long time, he visited some friends and introduced me to them. It was during one of the visits, I got the chance to meet Afro Moses, a well- known Ghanaian musician, and Barima Dei Kusi Ayemang III, the current Dormaa Dompehene, a warm- hearted and friendly person.

After meeting them, I enjoyed a wonderful life thanks to these people. Nana Barima Dei Kusi Ayemang III offered me his empty apartment to live in. After work, Afro Moses, Ibrahim Barwah, and I would go to Nana Barima Dei Kusi Ayemang III's family home. After a hard day’s work, he still had time to entertain us, drinking our favorite beer, eating, and sharing stories about the events taking place in Ghana, our beloved country filled with countless tales.



We are always present to enjoy ourselves wherever Afro Moses performs. My favorite part of our union is when we go out to the field on Saturdays to play basketball or football.



I learned something unique about the present Dormaa Dompehene, Barima Dei Kusi Ayemang III, in those fields. He is the tallest among us, but he isn't merely tall for no reason; he was the fastest sprinter I've ever seen. Since none of us could defeat him in competition, I began to wonder why he didn't run for Ghana. I am confident that he could have defeated some of the best athletes in some of the developed nations, including the USA.



No matter how far he stands behind us in the race, this young man will pass us all before the finish line. I lost connection with all of my close friends when I moved away from Scandinavia, and trying to contact them proved unsuccessful. While searching for Afro Moses on Facebook a few years ago, I was able to connect with Daniel Oppong through him, but the location of Ibrahim Barwah is still unknown. Mr. Oppong revealed to me his coronation throughout our talk.



To me, having someone like Barima Dei Kusi Ayemang III, as the chief of a town in Ghana, would be pleasant and advantageous for the people, since he showed me kindness that I had never received from any stranger in any foreign nation. Creating a leadership legacy is not leaving people impoverished but caring for their needs, that is exactly who Barima Dei Kusi Ayemang III is.