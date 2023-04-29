File photo

In recent news, there has been a picketing by Physician Assistants in Ghana at the Ministry of Health in demand for their inclusion in the scheme of service for their profession.

However, what started as a peaceful protest quickly turned into a nightmare as some of the picketing members were arrested, including their leadership.



The jailed lab coat, as they are being called, represents a severe setback to universal health coverage in Ghana and the attainment of SDG 3.



SDG 3 aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all, regardless of age, gender, or socioeconomic status. Universal health coverage is essential to achieving this goal, and it means that everyone should have access to essential health services without financial hardship. Unfortunately, the jailed lab coat incident in Ghana is a clear indication that the country is far from achieving this goal.



The Physician Assistant profession is critical to achieving universal health coverage in Ghana.



They are responsible for providing primary care services to underserved populations, including those in rural areas where physicians are not readily available. However, the government's failure to recognize their profession has led to a lack of job security, poor working conditions, and inadequate compensation.

The picketing by Physician Assistants in Ghana is not an isolated incident. It is a reflection of the frustration felt by many healthcare workers in the country who are overworked, underpaid, and undervalued.



These conditions have led to brain drain, with many healthcare professionals seeking better opportunities abroad, leaving the country's healthcare system in a state of crisis.



The arrest of the picketing members, including their leadership, is a clear violation of their human rights and a setback to the attainment of SDG 3.



The government's failure to recognize the Physician Assistant profession and address the concerns raised by the picketing members represents a significant obstacle to achieving universal health coverage in Ghana.



To achieve SDG 3 and ensure universal health coverage, the Ghanaian government must recognize and support the critical role played by healthcare workers in the country. This includes ensuring job security, improving working conditions, and providing adequate compensation. It also means addressing the concerns raised by the picketing Physician Assistants and engaging in meaningful dialogue to find a solution.

In conclusion, the Jailed Lab Coat incident in Ghana is a nightmare for universal health coverage in the country and a setback to the attainment of SDG 3.



The government must take urgent action to address the concerns raised by healthcare workers in the country and ensure that everyone has access to essential health services without financial hardship.



It is only through such action that Ghana can achieve SDG 3 and ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all.



A very big thanks to Lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor for his unreserved support for these clinicians whose voices were threatened and to add that your undiluted support harnesses the impact intersectoral collaboration can play in the fulfilment of the universal health coverage.