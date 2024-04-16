The start of a new conversation on Private Maritime Security: Introducing conversations about Private Maritime Security to Ghana

The author, Stephanie Oserwa Schandorf is a Maritime Security Researcher and Consultant

Between 2021 and 2022, the Gulf of Guinea, stretching from Senegal in the North to Angola in the South, witnessed an unprecedented decline in incidents of piracy and armed robbery at sea. The decline was lauded by all Gulf of Guinea states, including Ghana, which in 2020 had as many as nine incidents of piracy and armed robbery recorded off its coasts. Unfortunately, by 2023, the spectre of piracy and armed robbery at sea started to loom large once more, with five incidents recorded in the first quarter of the year and nine in the second quarter.

As a state almost at the centre of a rapidly evolving and volatile region susceptible to major trade disruptions and price hikes from incidents at sea, maritime insecurities such as these must begin to dominate Ghana’s national security agenda.



Piracy and armed robbery at sea in the Gulf of Guinea directly impact Ghana and its citizens in several critical ways. First, the nation relies heavily on maritime trade for its imports and exports. Disruptions caused by piracy can lead to increased shipping costs, higher insurance premiums, and delays in the delivery of goods. These additional costs can trickle down to consumers, leading to price hikes on imported goods, including essential items like food and fuel.



Moreover, Ghana's fishing industry, which is a significant source of livelihood for many communities and a crucial component of the national economy, is also at risk. Fishing vessels operating in or near the piracy-prone areas of the Gulf of Guinea are vulnerable to attacks, jeopardising the safety of the crew and the sustainability of fishing operations. This not only threatens food security but also has the potential to increase unemployment and economic hardship in coastal communities.



The unpredictable dynamics in the region point to the need to have a more holistic understanding of the threat of piracy and armed robbery at sea and the pathways to addressing it. In this context, the use of private maritime security remains an underexplored area that has implications for regional safety and stability.



Private Security at Sea: What is it?



Private security at sea refers to the use of private security companies by states and shipping companies to protect vessels, their cargoes, and crew from piracy, terrorism, and other maritime threats. Private security firms offer armed protection for merchant ships, fishing vessels, private yachts and offshore installations in high-risk areas, such as the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Guinea. They also offer a range of other services, such as intelligence gathering, risk assessments and training.

Private security became increasingly relevant in areas like the Gulf of Aden (off the coast of Somalia) and the Gulf of Guinea as attacks against vessels became more and more rampant. National navies and coastguards faced challenges in providing adequate protection along shipping routes in the region due to limitations in jurisdiction and resources. Furthermore, the economic implications of such attacks and robberies – including ransom payments, increased insurance premiums and delays – made investments in private security a more cost-effective alternative.



How Does it Play Out in the Gulf of Guinea?



In the past decade, the reliance on and use of private security companies in the Gulf of Guinea has been dynamic. For instance, in the past, public and private security actors often collaborated on the same operation. Military personnel in states like Togo, Benin and Nigeria would be hired by shipping companies to embark merchant vessels entering their territorial waters to offer protection. Over time, the terrain changed. Togo, Benin and Cameroun provide secure anchorage sites and naval escorts to protect merchant ships within their respective territorial waters. Nigeria, on the other hand, has approved specific companies that offer private escort vessels sailing with Nigerian Navy personnel onboard alongside merchant ships in its territorial waters.



In Ghana, Protection Vessels International reported on its website on 16th June 2021 that it had been supporting the Ghana Navy and commercial vessels in the region across various jurisdictions with a fleet of Security Escort Vessels based off the coast of Tema.



Why is this Conversation Relevant?



Little is known about how public-private engagements with private maritime security countries are regulated across the Gulf of Guinea in general and states like Ghana in particular. However, the implications can be far-reaching.

The deployment of private maritime security raises pertinent questions about regulation, accountability, and the legal framework governing these operations. The transparency of contracts, the vetting and licensing of private security operations, and the legalities surrounding the use of armed personnel on civilian vessels are issues that require thorough scrutiny.



These issues highlight the need for Ghana as a state to explore more deeply its engagements with private maritime security actors and strengthen its maritime governance and regulatory frameworks. Effective regulation of private security providers and their operations is essential to ensure that they operate within legal and ethical boundaries, even as maritime security parameters in the Gulf of Guinea continue to evolve.



Maritime security concerns require concerted efforts across the region. Thus, by working closely with neighbouring countries and international partners, Ghana can play a role in developing a more coordinated and effective regional response to maritime threats.



The issue of piracy and the role of private maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea is not just a concern for shipping companies and sailors. It is a national security issue with repercussions that cut across political, legal and economic dimensions. As such, discussions on maritime security, such as the mechanisms to combat armed robbery at sea must be part of the national dialogue.



This article was written by Stephanie Naa Oserwa Schandorf as part of the project ‘Counter-Piracy Infrastructures in the Gulf of Guinea’ (COPIGoG), kindly funded by a Grant from the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, administered by the DANIDA Fellowship Centre.