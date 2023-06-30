The whole truth of biblical creation ( Part 5)

A file photo

Let’s revisit and analyze Genesis 1:27-29

So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him;



male and female created he them.



Why is it that Moses referred to them as “male and female”, instead of “Adam and



Eve”? Did he recognize them as being modern humans? Or did they look



different than modern homo sapiens? It makes you wonder what did original



mankind look like, during the era of Creation Week, if they were not in God’s



image.



And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.



Yehovah said to be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the Earth. Was the Earth once 'full' or previously inhabited, and was now “empty”? Do we now have



another beginning of humanity?



And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is



upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a



tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat.

Yehovah said “and every tree” without mentioning any exception. Where is the



tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil in this narrative? It is not even mentioned,



and neither is the Garden of Eden.



Let’s take notice of what the narrative in Genesis chapter two says.



Genesis 2:7-9



And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into



his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.



And the LORD God planted a garden eastward in Eden; and there he put the



man whom he had formed.



And out of the ground made the LORD God to grow every tree that is pleasant



to the sight, and good for food; the tree of life also in the midst of the



garden, and the tree of knowledge of good and evil.



Take note of the difference. There is only the man (male, without the female)

formed, and he is immediately put in a specially made garden aside from the other areas of vegetation. This does not seem to be the same chronicle.



Let’s skip down further in this chapter.



Genesis 2:18-22



And the LORD God said, It is not good that the man should be alone; I will



make him an help meet for him.



Now we definitely know this is not the same chronicle. In the first narrative, the animals were already there, and the female was made along with the male.



And out of the ground the LORD God formed every beast of the field, and



every fowl of the air; and brought them unto Adam to see what he would call



them: and whatsoever Adam called every living creature, that was the name



thereof.



And Adam gave names to all cattle, and to the fowl of the air, and to every



beast of the field; but for Adam there was not found an help meet for him.



And the LORD God caused a deep sleep to fall upon Adam, and he slept: and

he took one of his ribs, and closed up the flesh instead thereof;



And the rib, which the LORD God had taken from man, made he a woman,



and brought her unto the man.



We have two different narratives, mistakenly called “creation accounts”, that



skeptics consequently label as 'myths'. Before explaining both narratives, let us conclude with the seventh day.



Genesis 2:1-3



Thus the heavens and the earth were finished, and all the host of them. And on the seventh day God ended his work which he had made; and he rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had made.



And God blessed the seventh day, and sanctified it: because that in it he had



rested from all his work which God created and made. On Friday evening, the start of the seventh day that Moses was in the cloud, God only told Moses that God rested, and He then called Moses out of the cloud, for him to climb further up the mountain.



So, these were the seven days that were revealed to Moses. What did they mean,



and how do we interpret them? We have to come to the realization that Yehovah



was showing Moses the 4+ billion-year history of Earth and the universe, not just Creation Week. The template God was using, and that we also have to use, are the seven appointed times (feasts) that God gave to Israel, which are the following:



Passover

Unleavened Bread



First Fruits



Feast of Weeks (Pentecost)



Day of Trumpets



Day of Atonement



Feast of Tabernacles



The above feasts, also called 'moadim' (since they are not a banquet), are



appointed times given to Israel by Yehovah. They are not “Jewish feasts” as many



people want to call them.