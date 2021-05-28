Thoughts of the Chairman of Terabuuriyele regarding the burning of excavators in Ghana

Chairman of Terabuuriyele, Gabriel Agambila

These are the thoughts of the Chairman of Terabuuriyele in the diaspora in regards to the burning of excavators in Ghana which forms part of government's efforts to curb illegal mining, known in local parlance as 'galamsey'

1. Authorities should stop the burning of the excavators.



2. All seized excavators should rather be brought to a central place and make sure they don’t grow wings to fly away like the last time.



3. Let’s put these excavators to use instead of destroying them.

4. Distributing the excavators to the local assemblies could help them out in rural road maintenance. This could be done by opening up flooded prune roads into the main waterways, and dredging culverts on the rural roads to prevent flooding on the roads.



5. The excavators can still help in enhancing the 1V1D projects all over the place. The excavators can be used to make extensions to the small dams that were quickly constructed.



6. Any village that has no dam can benefit from these excavators by using them to dredge up existing dams or potential dams areas.