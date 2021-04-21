Today, George Floyd shall breathe

The late George Floyd

Poetry: When Shall We Breathe?

Down beneath



I can’t breathe



Centuries on, I remain at reef



Deep is my grief



Forget that book!



I’m black and out



Coloured, I surely standout



And truly don’t count



Pushed down to out



With nowhere to look



Forget that book!



That book is just grammar



Being black, ain’t no drama



I’m guilty until proven innocent



But he’s innocent until proven guilty



Forget that book!

That book



Is the oppressor’s hook



My liberty he took



Justice for me, a fluke



And yet he calls that book, a law to watch our back.



Damn! What crime is it to be black?



Forget that book.



We’ve screamed and screamed and yet we stuck!



True freedom and justice we still lack



What they offer always whack



No freedom in the land of the free



Potus blazing abuse



Rights making no use



No equality in the house of justice



What at all is this?



Forget that book!

My kids grow in fear



I can no more bear



The rules for them vary



And that makes me wary



Pulled over, my kids better pray



They are not their prey



Pulled over



Their kids know it’s just a chat over



Human are mine and same are his



But justice somewhat



remains amiss



Tell me, where is the book?



I just unearthed



That jogging is their preserve



I jog, I’m shot



Unarmed, I’m shot

Asleep, I’m shot



Toy gun I’m shot



Cigarettes, I’m choked



And when choked



The bloody bloke



Chokes as though for the slaughter I am a goat



With friends to boast



There is no book.



Brutalised in slavery



Oppressed in freedom



What is my wrong?



My colour or my person?



Tell me, who is the book?



We are honoured to be coloured



As the sun rises and sets



So shall my oppression someday set.

Till then



When we know not when



We still can’t breathe



Harriet Tubman, Marcus Garvey



Martin Luther, Kwame Nkrumah,



Nelson Mandela,



we still can’t breathe



We must rise from beneath



And truly breathe



That day shall come



That day, we shall overcome!



But when?



Dedicated to brothers and sisters of colour who have fallen to white supremacy and police brutality



Authored by: Senyo Hosi, 30th May 2020