When Asiedu Nketia had it wrong referring the Finance Minister to a lame duck

Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

Politicians often absent-mindedly make certain comments or statements that later come back to haunt them.

About the approval of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, by the Vetting Committee, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, during an interview, said something he should have avoided.



Even though Asiedu Nketia must explain to Ghanaians the reason the Vetting Committee approved Ken Ofori Atta after his evaluation, Nketia's explanation also reflects on both the Finance Minister and the NDC Vetting Committee as incompetent, if the general Secretary doesn't know.



Shortly after the recovery of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, from COVID-19, he appeared before the Vetting Committee for evaluation over his performance in the management of the government's financial affairs.



Many Ghanaians not satisfied with Ken Ofori Atta’s accomplishments, especially, about financial mismanagement, the collapse of financial institutions, and the government’s inability to maintain a stable economy, were expecting the Vetting Committee to disapprove of the Finance Minister's post.



Unfortunately, what they were expecting didn’t happen, the Vetting Committee approved the post of the Finance Minister after evaluation.



Following his approval, many unhappy Ghanaians expressed their anger and disappointment on social media. It was that moment Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during an interview, implicated himself.

According to Asiedu Nketia, it was the members of the NDC officials and those at the parliament that decided approval of Ken Ofori Atta, the Finance Minister. He repeats that the NDC party officials decided to pass Ken Ofori Atta.



However, his reason for the approval wasn’t convincing, if he really cares about the suffering of the common Ghanaians. According to Asiedu Nketia, if Akufo Addo wants a lame duck, let him have him but that doesn’t take away the suffering of the masses.



If Asiedu Nketia is aware that giving back the Finance Minister to Akufo Addo doesn’t take away the suffering of the people, why then the Vetting Committee approved Ken Ofori Atta? Is he not interested to see a little improvement in the lives of Ghanaians? Or is he waiting for four years for the NDC to 'save' the suffering Ghanaians?



Asiedu Nketia wants Ghanaians to see the failure of Akufo Addo’s government, rather than helping the government under a new Minister of Finance to make things better for the people.



The NDC's General Secretary must acknowledge the fact that the NDC is not a Messianic political party; it has also caused so much suffering to Ghanaians in the past.



Everyone knows that things are very tough for Ghanaians at the moment; therefore, they shouldn't take the approval of the Finance Minister, as an opportunity to tell Ghanaians indirectly that “We passed the Ken Ofori Atta because you voted for the NPP.”

Approving the lame-duck and all the NPP ministers before the Vetting Committee, including Hawa Koomson, which the majority of Ghanaians think don’t deserve that posts, also reflects on the NDC's Vetting Committee as incompetent.



After all, if the Vetting Committee would have passed all the evaluated ministers, without leaving anyone behind, why then did the committee wasted the taxpayers’ money to go through such a process at the parliament?



It doesn’t make sense at all; Ghanaians politicians must work like mature intelligent people to convince the developed world that they are doing a good job because the outside world knows whatever is taking place in the country.



I am very sure that this might be the main reason the North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, resigned from Parliament’s Appointments Committee. I do support him because he has done the right thing.