Who's blaming Agyarko over GPGC judgement debt?

Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, former Minister for Energy

Forsaking substance for shadow is a trait very many Ghanaians elect to undertake otherwise, how could the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration of 2012/2016 munch red-hot chilli pepper and push the chilli effect on the tongue of the innocent?

Where, by the beard of Allah-Most-Wise, can such a thinking be entertained? But this is Ghana where it appears pretty anything goes, never mind its incinerator effect or bucolic smell.



I am shell-shocked and have never been able to wrap my head around the detestable campaign on-going to fault former Energy Minister, Mr Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko for ferrying President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s cabinet decision to halt Ghana’s infamous Take or Pay agreement, with Ghana Power General Company Limited (GPGC).



Where in God’s heaven or even Satan’s hellish hell will anyone of sound mind wage a campaign of vilification against a gentleman, embellished with native and foreign intelligence who carries out a dutiful government’s cabinet decision to abrogate a contract, fit only for the incinerator basket?



The womb that carried Maxwell Krobea Asante, Deputy Director of Communications at the Office of the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the breasts that weaned him ought to be cited for eternal praise. It is now evidently clear that comparatively, very many of such female body facilities of the uncountable fold, indeed carry rubbish.



And there are sturdy-legged arguments to reinforce the gentleman’s assertion for if humanity would be humble and gracious enough to peruse his quote of; “if abrogating a deal will save you $400 million-plus coins and you are fined $146 million for the abrogation cum a few interest attached to it then it is better that way”. What a fine mind whose further nursing could be so beneficial to the nation!

Our elders say, if the predating insect dares take a bite of your carefully kept body, quite obviously your clothes, supposed to hold the body in shape, may possibly have played the dual purpose of giving it a hideous advantage to launch that strike.



I have not called the leading opposition party by name. I have called no foul, I'm just running my corn aground, making the coo-coo-coo and cluck-cluck-cluck sound.



Boakye Agyarko, begot by headmistress Madam Padi and the more famous Kwesi Agyarko of the NLM fold back in the day in the Gold Coast era was raised by Mfantsipim School’s Osborne Kwamena Monney (OK), arguably lead headmaster of all headmasters, ever to walk the surface of mother Ghana.



After his days at the University of Ghana the harmless wearing of a tracksuit saw the Rawlings regime ring a staccato of shots into his body. It was the keenness and professionalism of a lady nurse at the 37 Military Hospital, that fetched Boakye Agyarko from among the dead at the morgue when she saw hints of life in him.



As has happened ever since, it is as if fate had decreed that he had to come away from the dead to suffer a mass of hellish times at the hands of Rawlings and his party men. First, it was MP Ayariga who falsely claimed the gentleman had attempted to bribe his way during a vetting he dazzled like an emerald for Christ Jesus.

But even before that, he had been appointed vice-president of the Bank of America in the United States, after escaping through the Ivory Coast to arrive in America. He had previously undertaken meritorious work as a representative manager of the Bank in the Mediterranean region.



Indeed had a so-called accent not been listed as a drawback rather strangely, Boakye Agyarko would have nicked the presidency into his bosom in a never-to-be-forgotten interview by the Bank’s Board.



Today, for those too ready to hold his feet to the fire of blame, he is too quick to state with a touch of his forefinger to that his gift-of the-gab-tongue that, he never personally signed a cancellation to the myopic and mischievous contract, yet, devils robed in Pharisee apparel love to think otherwise.



The grounds of cancellation have always gratified my heart though, even though nobody has suggested there appears to be a pregnant deficit in honesty, that warranted the halt.



That the GPGC failed to reach financial close or to achieve Full Commercial Operation Date and also that the GPGC failed to obtain a license from Ghana’s Energy Commission to engage in business or commercial activity for the sale of electricity, will always continue to warm the cockles of heavenly-bound hearts.

Even in this sinful and rotten Lesbian-Gay-Bisexual-Transgender-dominated world, no room must be created or left for roguish elements to mess the colour of a nation’s potable water, only for that same set of murderous ruffians to turn around and accuse Ghana Water Company and its Managing Director of outright inefficiency. I hope you get my drift?



As has been said times without number, the Nana Akufo Addo government did not come to tinker with the wheels of Ghana’s economic progress. Rather, it came, taking a cue from Christ Jesus and the prophets to ensure that outstanding jays without dots are dotted and uncrossed tees crossed in the economic sense.



As for those who deliberately sit to create economically hellish conditions for mother Ghana, so that a willingness to solve them to save the taxpayer from throwing good money after bad, I swear by the beard of Allah-Most-Gracious that there is a special place in hell for them.



$137million plus interest of $34million and some cents for coins is what our own brothers who did us in will get to share among themselves, no more no less. And believe-you-me it is better for Ghana to lose this comparatively small booty under this bizarre circumstances, than to allow them in the name of a so-called agreement to yank off colossal amounts, month-in-month-out year after year.



Boakye Agyarko has to be saluted for dispatching cabinet’s decision but Nana Akufo Addo, wielding the powers of Ghana’s executive presidency, has to be eulogized and celebrated for halting the rubbish. He indeed or the presidency has to speak for we are waiting.

How dare they poo-poo in Ghana’s right hand and resolve to audaciously cover the mess with our very left? And when the biting smell inevitably pops out they elect to blame Boakye Agyarko? How dare they!



May anopheles mosquitoes, the kind that lived to spray toxins into Pharisees back in Jesus’ day, invade their beds tonight. Amen!