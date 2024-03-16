I will involve the police to deal with Kusi Boateng’s scandal – Ablakwa

Rev. Kusi Boateng and Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said that he will involve the Ghana Police Service to deal with Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng’s scandal.

According to him, he finds it difficult to understand why the police failed to respond to complaints by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on the same issue and questioned why some personalities are treated differently.



He raised concerns about the decision of the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, to exonerate Rev. Boateng on why he was given a passport due to his status as a prominent citizen undertaking government engagements abroad.



Ablakwa stated that the minister’s claims do not augur well for the Ghanaian society because people could commit crimes and go scot-free because of their association with government officials.



“I will certainly be bringing in the police and I am surprised, despite other petitions to the police from CSOs. I remember ACEPA many months ago filed a complaint with the GPS, they are pretending they haven’t seen that complaint. We shouldn’t have two spheres of laws and two spheres of rules for Ghanaians.



“So if you are prominent as the Foreign Minister said today and you have tied your proximity to those in power, you are the Vice President’s friend, you are the President’s advisor or spiritual consultant you can do anything and get away with it.



“What kind of society are we building? We make nonsense of the rule of law when we do these things. So certainly expect that I will be renewing the complaint with the police service,” Citinewsroom.com quoted him in a report.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, clarified in parliament on Friday that Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, who is officially recorded as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi at the Passport Office, was issued a diplomatic passport, a decision based on his status as a prominent citizen undertaking essential government engagements abroad.



In response to Mr Ablakwa’s inquiries about the issuance of the diplomatic passport, she explained that the decision to issue the diplomatic passport under the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi was because all necessary valid documentation, including his previous ordinary passport bearing the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, supported the application.



SB/OGB



