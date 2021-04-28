Why Mahama should be happy today over the loss of the 2016 presidential race

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Not every misfortune, disappointment or setback, happens for a reason. However, certain events must occur to clarify things or serve as a lesson to people.

Thus, in my opinion, I strongly believe that no matter how painful the experience was for Mahama after losing the 2016 elections, it worth it to happen.



Yes, that painful day of losing the presidential race in 2016, must happen, else Ghanaians wouldn't have known the truth today when it comes to the argument about who is the best Ghanaian leader, Nana Akufo Addo or John Mahama?



Ex-president John Mahama ruled Ghana for four years after the death of President John Atta Mills. During his leadership, Mahama within a relatively short period of four years, embarked on serious developmental projects with the aim to transform Ghana.



Many of his projects include hospitals, schools, housing projects, markets, etc, throughout Ghana, including Bolgatanga.



After his defeat, many of his uncompleted projects don't only reveal how efficient Mahama was but also an extremely intelligent leader that cares about Ghanaians, in spite of where you come from.

But like all African leaders, his administration was hit by many corruption scandals, which his enemies and the opposition used against him.



In Ghana, a country many are interested in where the president comes from or the tribe he originates, more than efficiency, what Mahama achieved wasn’t an issue of concern to many Ghanaians, instead, he became subject to hate, insults, and despise.



The NPP party, capitalized on the hate of Mahama to campaign against him, referring to him as corrupt and a bad leader who couldn’t solve the problems of the country, including the ‘dumsor,’ issue, the intermittent power supply that had hit many parts of the country.



There were demonstrations against the former president and the Ghana media didn't spare him either without a slide idea that history is going to repeat itself in the NPP government over the same allegations piled on the head John Mahama.



In my life, I have never seen such a humbly man, Mahama absorbs every insult and accusation without a word.

It was no surprise that Mahama lost the 2016 presidential race but Ghanaians are shocked today over events that have taken place since Nana Akufo Addo became the president of Ghana.



The current Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo Addo, who promised to fight corruption and protect the country’s purse, has actually been involved in corruption, more than the time of John Mahama.



Moreover, the intermittent power supply that cost Mahama’s second-term presidential ambition, has revisited the country. What an embarrassment?



As a matter of fact, Nana Akufo Addo has not only ruined the economy of Ghana but has also incurred huge debt on the country, than any Ghanaian president, despite criticizing Mahama for everything thing he did for Ghana.



Many wouldn’t have known today, how inefficient Nana Akufo Addo is if Mahama hadn’t lost the presidential race. Many wouldn’t have also known how deeply corrupt Nana Akufo Addo is if Mahama had won the 2016 elections.

The reality is, in life, you will only miss your water when your well runs dry. Many Ghanaians have bowed their heads in shame over the way they treated Mahama during the 2016 elections but they can’t turn back the clock. They chose Akufo Addo, therefore, they must face the harsh reality.



What Ghanaians are not prepared to hear is what I am about to tell you even though I am not a prophet. Under the leadership of Nana Akufo Addo, the unprecedented economic hardships and political crises are just the beginning.



Before the end of the “four years more for Nana,” many Ghanaians will suffer, the unemployment rate will go up, corruption will increase, the armed robbery will also increase and the ‘free education’ program will encounter more crises along the way.



Things will be extremely bad in Ghana to the extent that in 2024, the NPP government will fear to rig the elections to avoid any violence in the country because the political tension in the country would tell them that we don't need you any longer.



From now till 2024, Ghanaians will face extreme difficulties without any solutions because the political party lacks the knowledge and wisdom of creating jobs and solving human problems. Many NPP supporters will be angry with Nana Akufo Addo and Bawumia because they feel disappointed.

The political problems the NPP government will face from now going will draw the minds of Ghanaians to recognize and respect John Mahama as a true Ghanaian leader, interested in uniting but to divide people.



Mahama, must indeed, thank God for losing the presidential race, else the entire Ghana nation would have never acknowledged his value or see how bad Nana Akufo Addo as a leader.