Body Mass Index (BMI)

Body Mass Index: The easiest way to determine whether you're too fat is to figure out your body mass index, or BMI. The higher your BMI, the greater your risk of certain conditions, such as coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. The calculation takes account of your age.

Instructions: To find your BMI, type in your age and move the sliders for height and weight. Your optimal BMI will be calculated. If your BMI is OK the background becomes green. An informational self explaining text will be displayed.