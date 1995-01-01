GHANA - NATIONAL FA CUP (KNOCKOUT COMPETITION)
Summary of "Knock-out" Cup Winners
|
Club
|
City / Region
|
Titles
|
Runners-Up
|
Last Title
|
Hearts of Oak
|
Accra, Greater Accra
|
9
|
6
|
2000
|
Asante Kotoko
|
Kumasi, Ashanti
|
8
|
3
|
2001
|
Real Republicans
|
Accra, Greater Accra
|
4
|
0
|
1965
|
Great Olympics
|
Accra, Greater Accra
|
3
|
1
|
1995
|
Ashanti Gold
|
Obuasi, Ashanti
|
1
|
2
|
1993
|
Okwawu United
|
Nkawkaw, Eastern
|
1
|
2
|
1986
|
Mysterious Dwarfs
|
Cape Coast, Central
|
1
|
2
|
1968
|
Cornerstones
|
Kumasi, Ashanti
|
1
|
2
|
1965
|
Ghapoha
|
Tema, Greater Accra
|
1
|
1
|
1997
|
Sekondi Hasaacas
|
Sekondi, Western
|
1
|
1
|
1985
|
Eleven Wise
|
Sekondi, Western
|
1
|
1
|
1982
|
Medeama
|
Tarkwa, Western
|
1
|
0
|
2013
|
New Edubiase United
|
New Edubiase, Ashanti
|
1
|
0
|
2012
|
Nania
|
Legon, Greater Accra
|
1
|
0
|
2011
|
Voradep
|
Ho, Volta
|
1
|
0
|
1992
|
Dumas Boys of GTP
|
Tema, Greater Accra
|
1
|
0
|
1976
|
Real Tamale United
|
Tamale, Northern
|
0
|
2
|
Great Ashantis
|
Kumasi, Ashanti
|
0
|
2
|
King Faisal Babes
|
Kumasi, Ashanti
|
0
|
1
|
Neoplan Stars
|
Kumasi, Ashanti
|
0
|
1
|
Tano Bafoakwa
|
Sunyani, Brong-Ahafo
|
0
|
1
|
Gold Stars
|
Tarkwa, Western
|
0
|
1
|
Brong-Ahofu United
|
Sunyani, Brong-Ahafo
|
0
|
1
|
All Blacks
|
Swedru, Central
|
0
|
1
|
Akotex
|
Akosombo, Eastern
|
0
|
1
|
Mighty Eagles
|
Ho, Volta
|
0
|
1
Chronology of FA Cup (Knock-out) Winners Year Club 1958 Kumasi Asante Kotoko (defeated Accra Hearts of Oak, 4:2 in Aspro Cup for Champ of Champs) 1959 Kumasi Cornerstone 1960 Kumasi Asante Kotoko 1961 Accra Real Republicans 1962 Accra Real Republicans 1963 Accra Real Republicans 1964 Kumasi Asante Kotoko 1965 Kumasi Asante Kotoko 1966 not played 1967 not played 1968 Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs 1969 not played 1970 not played 1971 not played 1972 not played 1973 Accra Hearts of Oak 1974 Accra Hearts of Oak 1975 Accra Great Olympics 1976 Kumasi Asante Kotoko (vs. Accra Hearts of Oak, won 2:1) 1977 not played 1978 Kumasi Asante Kotoko 1979 Accra Hearts of Oak 1980 Sekondi Hasaacas (vs. Kumasi Asante Kotoko; won 2-1) 1981 Accra Hearts of Oak 1982 Sekondi Eleven Wise 1983 Accra Great Olympics 1984 Kumasi Asante Kotoko (vs. Obuasi Adansiman; won 1-0) 1985 Sekondi Hasaacas (vs. Kumasi Asante Kotoko; won 1-0) 1986 Okwahu United 1987 Accra Hearts of Oak 1988 Accra Hearts of Oak 1989 Accra Hearts of Oak 1990 Kumasi Asante Kotoko 1991 Kumasi Asante Kotoko 1992 Ho Voradep (vs. Neoplan Stars 2:2; won 3:2 by penaties) 1993 Obuasi Goldfields (vs Dwarfs; won 4:3) 1994 Accra Hearts of Oak (vs.Dwarfs; won 2:1) 1995 Accra Hearts of Oak 1996 Accra Hearts of Oak (vs. Tema Ghapoha; won 1:0) 1997 Tema Ghapoha (vs. Okwahu United; won 1:0) 1998 Asante Kotoko (vs. Tamale Real United; won 1:0 ) 1999 Accra Hearts of Oak (vs. Accra Great Olympics; won 3-1) 2000 Hearts 2-0 Okwahu United 2001 Kotoko 2-0 Faisal 2002-2004 No Fa Cup