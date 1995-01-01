GHANA - NATIONAL FA CUP (KNOCKOUT COMPETITION)

Summary of "Knock-out" Cup Winners

Club City / Region Titles Runners-Up Last Title Hearts of Oak Accra, Greater Accra 9 6 2000 Asante Kotoko Kumasi, Ashanti 8 3 2001 Real Republicans Accra, Greater Accra 4 0 1965 Great Olympics Accra, Greater Accra 3 1 1995 Ashanti Gold Obuasi, Ashanti 1 2 1993 Okwawu United Nkawkaw, Eastern 1 2 1986 Mysterious Dwarfs Cape Coast, Central 1 2 1968 Cornerstones Kumasi, Ashanti 1 2 1965 Ghapoha Tema, Greater Accra 1 1 1997 Sekondi Hasaacas Sekondi, Western 1 1 1985 Eleven Wise Sekondi, Western 1 1 1982 Medeama Tarkwa, Western 1 0 2013 New Edubiase United New Edubiase, Ashanti 1 0 2012 Nania Legon, Greater Accra 1 0 2011 Voradep Ho, Volta 1 0 1992 Dumas Boys of GTP Tema, Greater Accra 1 0 1976 Real Tamale United Tamale, Northern 0 2 Great Ashantis Kumasi, Ashanti 0 2 King Faisal Babes Kumasi, Ashanti 0 1 Neoplan Stars Kumasi, Ashanti 0 1 Tano Bafoakwa Sunyani, Brong-Ahafo 0 1 Gold Stars Tarkwa, Western 0 1 Brong-Ahofu United Sunyani, Brong-Ahafo 0 1 All Blacks Swedru, Central 0 1 Akotex Akosombo, Eastern 0 1 Mighty Eagles Ho, Volta 0 1