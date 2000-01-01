GFA Past Chairmen
|
1. OHENE DJAN
|
1957-1960
|
2. H.P. NYEMETEI
|
1960-1966
|
3. NANA FREDUA MENSAH
|
1966-1970
|
4. HENRY DJABA
|
1970-1972
|
5. MAJOR GEN. R.E.A KOTEI
|
1972-1973
|
6. COL. BREW GRAVES
|
1973-1975
|
7. GEORGE LAMPTEY
|
1975-1977
|
8. MAJ. O.O. ASIAMAH
|
1977-1979
|
9. I.R. ABOAGYE
|
1979
|
10. SAM OKYERE
|
1979-1980
|
11. S. K. MAINOO
|
1980-1982
|
12. ZAC BENTUM
|
1982-1983
|
13. L. ACKAH-YENSU
|
1983-1984
|
14. L.T.K. CAESAR
|
1984
|
15. E.O. TEYE
|
1984-1986
|
16. AWUAH NYAMEKYE
|
1990-1992
|
17. JOE LARTEY
|
1992-1993
|
18. SAMUEL NANA BREW-BUTLER
|
1993-1997
|
19. ALHAJI M.N.D. JAWULA
|
1997-2001
|
20. BEN KOUFIE
|
2001-2004
|
21. NYAHO-TAMAKLOE
|
2004-2005
|
22. KWESI NYANTAKYI
|
2005-
Achievements
1963- Ghana won the African Cup of Nations Trophy for the first time. National coach was C.K. Gyamfi.
1965- Ghana won the African Cup of Nations Trophy for the second time. National coach was C.K. Gyamfi.
1976- A new Sports of Law SMCD 54, 1976 was promulgated to regulate Sports promotions and development in the country. National coach was Carlos Sampao
1978- Ghana hosted the 11th African Cup of Nations and won the cup for keeps. National coach was Fred Osam Duodu
1982- Ghana won the 13th African Cup of Nations in Libya for the 4th time. National coach was C.K. Gyamfi/Fred Osam Duodo
1983- Colts football was given a boost culminating in Ghana participating in the second World JVC FIFA U-17 championship in 1989 and to date. National coach was C.K. Gyamfi.
1986- Pension scheme established for retired footballers. National coach was A. K. Edusei
1991- Ghana won Gold in World FIFA JVC U-17 in Italy National coach was Burkard Ziese
1992- Ghana was the first African country to win a medal in the Olympic games (Bronze) Barcelona. National coach was Otto Pfisser
1993- Ghana won Gold in African U-20 championship in Mauritius. Ghana won silver in Australia-FIFA/Coca Cola U-20 world youth championship. Ghana also won silver in the U-17 FIFA U-17 National coach was Otto Pfisser
1994- First ever-National Sports Policy outdoored; Professionalism introduced in Ghana football (Winneba Declaration). Sports Endowment Fund launched.
1995- Ghana won World JVC FIFA U-17 football championship in Ecuador. National coach was Jordan Larsen
1999- Ghana won second time African U-20 football championship in Accra. National coach was Gussepe Dossena
2000- Ghana Co-host CAN 2000 with Nigeria. National coach was Gussepe Dossena/Osam Duodu/ Jones Attuqueyefio
2002- Ghana qualifies but fails to win CAN 2002 in Mali. Ghana also fails to qualify for Japan/Korea 2002. National coach was Osam Duodu
In a nutshell, after the 1965 triumph, Ghana hosted and won the 13th edition of the African Cup of Nations trophy for keeps in 1978, and four years later, won it again in Tripoli, Libya. The team have won the African Cup of Nations four times (in 1963, 1965, 1978, and 1982), making Ghana the second most successful team in the contest's history, together with Cameroon; Egypt has won the past three tournaments (2006, 2008, 2010) to give it a record seven titles.
Although the team did not qualify for the senior FIFA World Cup until 2006, Ghana has enjoyed tremendous success at the youth level, winning the FIFA World Under-17 title twice and finishing runner-up twice. Ghana has also finished second at the FIFA World Youth Championship twice as well. Ghana became the 1st African Country to win a medal in Football at the 1992 Summer Olympics. In 2009, Ghana became the first African Country to win the U-20 FIFA World cup by defeating favourite Brazil.
With regard to Women Football, the Ghana’s Black Queens has participated in two World Cup tournaments and the Olympic Games. It has always also been Runners-up to the Falcons of Nigeria in the African Cup of Nations series.
Changing times changing needs. Ghana Football shrugged off its fully Amateur Status to become Professional, enabling clubs to be incorporated under the companies Code (Act 193, 1963) as Limited Liability Companies either by shares or guarantee through the 1993 Famous Winneba Declaration.
With the youngest squad in World Cup 2006, strong displays and a host of top players many regard Ghana as the best national team in the African continent.
Ghana hosted the African Cup of Nations Tournament in January 2008.
The team qualified for the FIFA World Cup in South Africa 2010, performed tremendously well by reaching the quarter finals. They were finalists in African Cup of Nations of 2010, 2012 and 2013 maintaining a good performance led by a Ghanaian coach and former player Kwasi Appiah.