1.3 million tablets to be distributed to SHS students nationwide

The Smart School project aims to distribute 1.3 million educational tablets to SHS students

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that the provision of tablets to Senior High School (SHS) students under the Ghana Smart School Project will unlock a lot of opportunities for the nation's youth.

During the official launch of the initiative at the Accra International Conference Center on Monday, March 25, 2024, President Akufo-Addo expressed his optimism about the impact of equipping SHS students with digital tablets.



"Providing tablets to our SHS students will open doors to endless opportunities. That is one student, and one tablet under the Ghana Smart Schools project. The tablets are fitted with digital content to aid research, teaching, and learning," he said.



He said the provision of the tablets underscores his government's commitment to leveraging technology to revolutionize education and empower students with access to cutting-edge learning resources.

The Ghana Smart School project, which aims to distribute 1.3 million educational tablets to SHS students nationwide, marks a significant step towards bridging the digital divide and preparing Ghana's youth for the demands of the 21st-century workforce.



In addition to providing tablets, the government plans to construct approximately 100 smart SHSs within the next two years, further enhancing the learning environment and ensuring that students have access to state-of-the-art facilities.



Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum echoed the President's sentiments, affirming the transformative potential of the Ghana Smart School Project. He emphasized the importance of equipping students with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world.