0
Menu
News

1,400 security personnel deployed for 2023 Kwahu Easter

Officers Of The Ghana Police Service 12 Policemen

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Ghana Police Service has deployed 1,400 security personnel and three aircraft for patrols during this year’s Kwahu Easter celebration.

The move is to safeguard lives and property.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Mpraeso in the Eastern Region, Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr, told the press that 1,400 security personnel had been deployed to safeguard lives and property during the annual celebration, which attracts thousands of people.

MCE stated that the paragliding festival at Odwenanoma will begin between April 7th and 10th.

He assured the public that Kwahu Easter will be celebrated peacefully this year and urged everyone to conduct themselves respectably.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha