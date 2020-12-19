1,602 prisoners granted amnesty

File photo - The prisoners were released to reduce the crowd in jail

1,602 prisoners were granted amnesty between January and May this year.

This was disclosed by the Director of Prisons Service, Patrick Darko Missah, at a carols service held at the Prisons headquarters in Accra, to climax the year, as well as award deserving staff of the service.



He said the amnesty brought about a significant reduction in the total lockup from 15,117 to 13,385 in December 2020.

He said the total escape across the country’s prisons were brought down from 16 to 4 as recorded in 2019 and 2020 stressing that, two out of the four inmates were captured.