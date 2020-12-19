3
1,602 prisoners granted amnesty

File photo - The prisoners were released to reduce the crowd in jail

Sat, 19 Dec 2020 Source: Ghanaian Times

1,602 prisoners were granted amnesty between January and May this year.

This was disclosed by the Director of Prisons Service, Patrick Darko Missah, at a carols service held at the Prisons headquarters in Accra, to climax the year, as well as award deserving staff of the service.

He said the amnesty brought about a significant reduction in the total lockup from 15,117 to 13,385 in December 2020.

He said the total escape across the country’s prisons were brought down from 16 to 4 as recorded in 2019 and 2020 stressing that, two out of the four inmates were captured.

