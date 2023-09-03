1 dead, another injured in Tema Motorway accident

File photo

One person has been confirmed dead and another severely injured after a fatal crash on the Accra-Tema motorway, citinewsroom.com reports.

The incident, according to an eyewitness report, saw a fuel tanker from Tema slide along a road and bump into the old tollbooth at the Accra end.



“We heard a noise. Around 5am, when we came out, we saw a truck carrying some chemicals to Tema. The driver sustained serious injuries. We managed to move him out and he was taken to the hospital. The mate was trapped and dead in the truck. We had to call the Fire Service to come and cut the parts of the truck. It seems he went out of his lane and hit the toll booth. Maybe he was sleeping, if not this wouldn’t have happened,” an eyewitness said.



Another also said, “The driver was speeding. So, we are pleading. The toll that was closed never favoured Ghanaians. Compare when the toll booth was in operation and now that it has been closed, and compare the accidents that have been recorded. The accidents have become rampant. So, the government should do something about it. The closed toll booth never favoured us. If they are going to reopen it, they should make it efficient, because the place is closed, drivers go full speed, but if it’s in operation, they will kill their speed before they reach the payment point.”



Persons at the scene who witnessed the incident said the driver of the fuel tanker suffered injuries and has since been taken to the hospital for treatment while his mate died on the spot.



The mangled truck has since been towed.



The police and fire service personnel at the crash scene maintained order on the road.

