10,000 people in Ashanti region have been vaccinated so far - Regional Health Directorate

The Ashanti region has so far had 10,000 people vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic.

This, according to the Regional Health Directorate of the region, as reported by citinewsroom.com, has so far been characterized by success.



Accordingly, the Directory says the vaccination program has been satisfactory.



The Ashanti region received 150,000 vaccines out of the 600,000 that were brought into the country on February 24, 2021, from the COVAX facility in India, making Ghana the first country globally to receive the doses from the facility.



Reports from the region also show that so far, the only complaints they have received are mild general body pains and fever from some persons who took the jab.



By this, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang, the Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, speaking to journalists, allayed fears of the adverse effects with the vaccination.

“The participation has been really good. The side effects we were expecting has been very minimal. The adverse effects are normal with any vaccination but are very transient. The patronage has been very good. As of now, close to 10,000 people have been vaccinated within this short time,” he said.



Among prominent personalities in the region who have so far taken the jab was the Ashanti regional minister-designate, Simon Osei Mensah.



He urged residents of the region to be open to taking the vaccines as it comes with no negativities or adverse effects.



“We have been receiving vaccination in the past, and it has not had any negative effects on us, and I am sure this one is to protect and build our system. It is better we all protect ourselves and prevent the virus. I urge all in Ashanti Region and Kumasi, in general, to go out and get the vaccine”, he said.