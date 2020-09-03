General News

10,953 youth employed under 1D1F – Nana B claims

Henry Nana Boakye, NPP National Youth Organizer

Over 10,000 youth have been employed under Government’s flagship ‘one district one factory’ policy, National Youth Organiser of the NPP Henry Nana Boakye has said.

“Exactly 10,953 young people have been employed under the program and a lot more will come. So yes, the program has created jobs for the youth and we are happy about it,” he told Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday.



He also noted government has so far rolled up 78 companies under the policy with 28 of them starting from scratch.



Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, earlier revealed that the programme had created about 200 companies that are at various stages of implementation.



The projects, Mr. Kyerematen said, cover a spread of 112 districts in the country.

The companies are in different sectors of the economy ranging from pharmaceuticals, agribusiness or agro-processing, among others.



One District One Factory also known as 1D1F is a government of Ghana policy. It is aimed at creating jobs for Ghanaians through the setting up of factories and industries which will, in turn, move the country towards greater industrialization.



The policy was first introduced to Ghanaians in 2016 as part of manifesto of the NPP. The programme received a boost on January 13, 2018, with the commissioning of Twyford Ceramics factory by President Nana Akufo-Addo at Shama District in the Western region.



The ceramics factory which is into the production and distribution of tiles is estimated at the cost of $77.26 million and will operate at a designed production capacity of 14.4 million square meters per year with annual sales projected to be $82.8 million.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.