10 alleged national security operatives arrested for galamsey extortion remanded

The court has adjourned the hearing on the matter to March 7, 2023

The Juaso Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region has remanded into custody 10 persons out of a 13-man syndicate arrested for extorting monies from small-scale miners in the Asiwa enclave.

The gang who were arrested on Friday, February 13, 2023, were initially moved into military custody but 10 of them who are alleged to be operatives of the National Security Secretariat were handed over to the Konongo Police Command for investigation and prosecution.



According to the report by 3news.com sighted by GhanaWeb, the suspects have been charged with unlawful possession of military accoutrements and stealing.



Their lawyer, Maurice Ampaw failed in his attempt to secure bail.



“The court says we should properly file a written application through the Attorney General,” he told the media.



The suspects according to reports were stopped by a police patrol team around 12pm on Friday while attempting to escape the area with their booty from an earlier operation.

The police retrieved items including single-bar guns and some gold nuggets during their arrest.



Meanwhile, the court has adjourned the hearing on the matter to March 7, 2023.



