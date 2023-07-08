10 appointments for each constituency if I win election 2024 – Bawumia to delegates

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer Hopeful, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has confirmed there’s serious tension between the New Patriotic Party grassroots and the Party members occupying positions in government over total neglect.

This, he said, has demoralized the party grassroot members to offer their best in party activities going into elections 2024.



The Vice President made the disclosure while addressing hundreds of the party’s delegates in Suame Constituency as part of his 11 days Campaign to all the 47 Constituencies in the Ashanti region.



The Vice President questioned why ruling Party supporter must complain for job opportunities and other minor support to make them comfortable to carry grassroot activities for the party at Polling station, constituency and regional levels.



The Flagbearer hopeful who claims to be concerned about the grassroot delegates and other members of the party said, the party made a mistake in about 7000 appointments made by the Presidency which will not be repeated if he’s elected as the flagbearer and wins the 2024 elections.



“My first vision for this Constituency is that if you elect me as the flagbearer of the NPP and with your help we win the 2024 elections, I will give the Constituency executive opportunity with your support to nominate 10 people for government appointment. The Ten people will have the responsibility of taking care of you, the delegates” he said.

He again stressed that, “each constituency will be assigned an appointee who will be assigned the political role of Constituency Godfather and mother role to sponsor the party activities there” he stressed.



Dr. Bawumia expressed worry about lack of connection between the party and national executives because of lack of data on the status of the party delegates and other grassroot members to know the strength and weakness.



“If you elect me and we win the 2024 general elections we will conduct extensive research to document the status of our members particularly the delegates to know the financial status, education, age and health status to know the assistance that can be given to each one at any given time. Without data the party will not know what your basic needs are” lamented



Why should you vote for Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia?



While appealing for delegates’ votes in Suame, the Vice President said, “I believe if you give people the opportunities they will grow. I was once a Taxi driver while schooling abroad. I have passed through the chain of life to pay for my school, I have worked as a cleaner before so I respect all manner of people because of my upbringing. So if I become your President, your welfare will be my priority”.

He added: “Among all the 10 people contesting for the Flagbearer slot, I’m more experienced than all of them. I have won two general elections and lost two. I have been a vice President for 8years so I’m the best person to lead the NPP to break the 8.



“I have sacrificed for the NPP more than any person. l left my job for the party and nearly died in an accident while collecting Pink Sheets election 2012 Supreme Court case petition. At the time those who claimed it was their time to lead the party failed to defend the party when the party needed them the most because they were only interested in protecting their political future”.



He urged the delegates to consider his contribution to the party by chasing the NDC out of the Northern region which used to be their pride region because of the role he played up north in election 2020.



“The Northern region was a comfortable political zone for the NDC but today the region is no longer the stronghold for the NDC because they have 9 parliamentary seats while we also have 9 parliamentary seats. This is because I was able to diffuse all their campaign lies against the NPP. I’m the only NPP member among the Presidential candidate hopefuls that the NDC fear”.



Why Can’t Moslem lead Ghana Christian Majority

He explained that” My father gave birth to 17 kids, 11 of them Christians and others are Muslims. From my childhood up to date I have lived with Christians from school work and at home so there’s nothing to be concerned about”.



He admonished the NPP delegates to ignore all those who claim they have money and they can win with money.



“The leader Ghana and the NPP is looking for is not the one who has money but the leader who is full of ideas and very innovative to enhance national development”.