General News

10 dead, over 80 injured as cargo truck crashes into two buses at Kyekyewere

The accident occurred Tuesday morning around 5:30 am

Two buses carrying passengers is said to have been involved in a horrific accident on the Kyekyewere Community stretch of the Accra- Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region.

Per a report by Kasapa FM, at least ten passengers have lost their lives with over 80 others said to have sustained severe injuries in the early hours of Tuesday morning September 15, 2020.



According to an eyewitness, a DAF Cargo Truck believed to be heading towards Kumasi direction to Burkina Faso, burst a tyre causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.



The witness claimed the driver veered off his lane and collided with the two buses fully loaded with passengers from Kumasi heading towards Accra.



It is, however, unknown if there are further casualties or sustained injuries.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Ambulance, and National Disaster Management Organization were at the scene to rescue the victims to Nsawam and Suhum Government Hospitals. While the deceased were conveyed to the morgue.



The buses involved in the accident are an STC bus with registration number GE 8131-16 and another Bus with registration Number GT4997-20.



The Accra-Kumasi highway has been a hotspot for accidents, with a lot of citizens worried about the poor nature of the road and poor lighting, especially at night.

