10 individuals nabbed over attack on a friend's father

The men arrested for attacking Salasey

Source: Maxwell Agyapong, Contributor

Ten (10) individuals suspected to be behind the attack on a single parent have been arrested in a decisive swoop by the tech Police Patrol team.

According to a statement by the KNUST Police Command, the 10 men upon arrest were arraigned before Doniya Magistrate Court on charges of, "unlawful assembly, malicious damage to property, assault and among others."



The Police said they had intel from a concerned citizen explaining “It was one guy with the name Salasey who meted out a punishment against his son, Isaac Osei Kofi popularly known as (Walley ) for smoking weed (marijuana ).



"Walley 19 years old, together with his cohorts on a planned revenge for the punishment dispensed against him but his father decided to launch a bloody attack to vent his frustrations".



"The group of 10 on their suicidal mission came to the house of Salasey with a cutlass and wooden stick, unfortunately for them, Salasey, a single parent overpowered the gang and butchered two of them leaving one injured in the head, and the other, hands nearly chopped off with their cutlass making the others run for their lives".



Meanwhile, the Donyina Magistrate Court has remanded 2 persons and granted 8 persons on police inquiry bail. The alleged accused culprits are said to re-appear in 2 weeks before court.

Gangsterism has been on the rise in recent years posing a significant challenge to communities and law enforcement agencies in the Oforikrom Constituency, Ashanti Region.



This increase can be attributed to various factors, including socioeconomic disparities, lack of opportunities, and the allure of power and wealth associated with criminal activities.



To curtail this menace, Tech district commander M/C SUPPOL, Fredrick Hammond has called on residents in the Oforikrom constituency to report any suspicious activities to help prevent such atrocities from happening again.



He acknowledged that combating gangsterism requires a comprehensive and coordinated effort from all stakeholders, including government, law enforcement, communities, and social organizations.



"By addressing the underlying causes, implementing effective enforcement strategies, and fostering community resilience, we can work towards curbing the rise of gangsterism and creating safer communities for everyone", he said.