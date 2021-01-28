10 million facemasks, 9.9 million hand sanitizers distributed to schools - GES

Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, Director-General, Ghana Education Service (GES)

Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, has revealed that 10million face masks have been distributed to schools after the reopening, in order to help fight the spread of the Coronavirus.

He stated also that that 9.9million hand sanitizers have been distributed.



Addressing the media on Thursday, January 28, Prof Opoku-Amankwa gave the breakdown of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that have been distributed to the schools nationwide.



“Face mask, 10 million, Hand sanitizers 9.9million, 6-in-1 tissue paper, 1.65million, 4.5 Gallon liquids soap, 400,000, Veronica buckets, 53,000, Thermometer Guns, 38,000, 4.5 Gallon Hand sanitisers 140,000, electronic dispensers, 25,000, Face shields, 300,000,” he said.



He further stated that a team of monitors including personnel from GES and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) continually monitor, evaluate and report on progress from the schools in terms of the prevention of the spread of the virus.

Similarly, the authority also replenishes PPE and WASH facilities



“Maintain manageable class sizes – District Directors have been given directives to make assessments of school-specific needs in coordination with the Heads of Schools to decongest where necessary.



“Support learning at home – Online, Ghana Learning TV/Radio.