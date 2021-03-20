10-month-old baby girl found dead at Nyayano beach

The body of the dead baby was found by some children who happen to be playing at the sea shore

A ten-month-old baby girl was on Thursday evening found dead at Nyanyano beach in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The toddler found wrapped in white clothes with black polythene bag around her, had cotton wool in her mouth, nose and ears.



Many residents who trooped to the scene on hearing the news believed the girl was used for money rituals.



A police source at Nyanyano confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency, said the head of the baby was partly buried in the sand with her legs up.

According to the source, some children who were playing at the beach saw the lifeless baby turned upside down in the sand and quickly raised an alarm.



The source said elders of the community informed the police who went to the scene and conveyed the body to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.